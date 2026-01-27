Not Drapes, Not Blinds: The Creative Way To Add Privacy To Bathroom Windows

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Blinds, curtains, and shades aren't the only methods for covering up windows. Consider going for a more whimsical choice by adding some stained glass magic to your bathroom windows. As House of Hive Co.'s Kailee Blalock told Homes and Gardens, "A trend I see coming for 2026 is the resurgence of stained glass." With colored glass trending, it's the perfect time to try this look out in your bathroom. The best part about a stained glass look in the year 2026 is that DIYers don't need a big budget to install it with window clings and film.

These materials have the same gorgeous appeal as real stained windows for only a fraction of the price and effort. Traditional stained glass panels cost around $100 to $600 per square foot, and the price varies greatly depending on whether they're premade or custom-made — Custom-made stained glass can also take up to 10 weeks to be crafted, not including the shipping time.

With these kinds of statistics, it's no surprise many DIYers and home decorators opt to decorate their bathrooms with affordable replicas instead. On another positive note, this unique window treatment idea is beautiful on its own and also pairs nicely with curtains, blinds, and shades. It's great for filtering bright colors into a bathroom and distorting the view inside. It also keeps smaller bathrooms from being overwhelmed with window treatments that make them feel more cramped and cluttered.