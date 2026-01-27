Not Drapes, Not Blinds: The Creative Way To Add Privacy To Bathroom Windows
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Blinds, curtains, and shades aren't the only methods for covering up windows. Consider going for a more whimsical choice by adding some stained glass magic to your bathroom windows. As House of Hive Co.'s Kailee Blalock told Homes and Gardens, "A trend I see coming for 2026 is the resurgence of stained glass." With colored glass trending, it's the perfect time to try this look out in your bathroom. The best part about a stained glass look in the year 2026 is that DIYers don't need a big budget to install it with window clings and film.
These materials have the same gorgeous appeal as real stained windows for only a fraction of the price and effort. Traditional stained glass panels cost around $100 to $600 per square foot, and the price varies greatly depending on whether they're premade or custom-made — Custom-made stained glass can also take up to 10 weeks to be crafted, not including the shipping time.
With these kinds of statistics, it's no surprise many DIYers and home decorators opt to decorate their bathrooms with affordable replicas instead. On another positive note, this unique window treatment idea is beautiful on its own and also pairs nicely with curtains, blinds, and shades. It's great for filtering bright colors into a bathroom and distorting the view inside. It also keeps smaller bathrooms from being overwhelmed with window treatments that make them feel more cramped and cluttered.
Where to find this creative alternative to drapes and blinds
The beauty of stained glass window film is that it's sold at many home improvement retailers, big-box stores, and online marketplaces. Amazon is home to a wide range of designs and colors, and you'll be able to find one to work with any number of window sizes and interior designs. For example, there's a multi-colored rainbow option: the Bectosy Rainbow Frosting Window Privacy Film. This film has a bold diamond pattern with tiny mosaic pieces that let colorful beams of sunlight in while providing privacy. The Somwise Window Privacy Film uses the same mosaic effect for privacy but comes in several patterns, like trailing vines, Christmas baubles, and geometric shapes. Both options are well under $10 per square foot, making them hard to pass up as a creative window covering.
Once the window clings are acquired, they're ready to install. There aren't any additional supplies or tools necessary to complete the job. Of course, trimming tools, a spray bottle, and a squeegee will make the process easier and more seamless, and though some kits include a squeegee of sorts, they aren't required. Fortunately, if you desire these tools and don't already have them around the house, they're purchasable as a budget-friendly pack: the HTVRONT Window Film Kit.
How to install the stained glass look on bathroom windows
Before beginning, a nonnegotiable is measuring the bathroom window length and width. Get the most precise measurements by measuring the length and width three times each at the top, middle, and bottom. Purchase a window film to these exact dimensions, or be prepared to trim a larger one to the right size. Remember, excessive edges can always be trimmed, but a stained glass film will look sloppy if spare pieces are added on to fill the gaps.
Clean the window before applying the window film. A mild soap and water concoction is effective, or mix a teaspoon of baby shampoo with a quart of water. Start at one corner, slowly peeling off the adhesive while pressing down on the window film. Spray the outside of the film with the mild soap or baby shampoo mixture before squeegeeing it into place. Use a moist paper towel to wet the application and smooth out the window film by hand. However, be warned, there may be bubbles and imperfections that take away from the overall look. On a final note, if the DIY stained glass bathroom windows start to slip, you can always follow tips to make window clings stick again.