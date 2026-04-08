The Easy Curtain Trick You Need To Make A Small Bedroom Look Bigger
Curtains might feel like something of a minor home upgrade, but they can have a big impact on a room. There are many different types of curtains, and whether neutral and airy or thick enough to block out light and boldly colored, they can set the tone for your bedroom; they can also lend warmth and softness wherever they're hung. However, you do need to think carefully about where you're placing curtains above your windows, because where you hang them can completely change their impact.
While it's common to hang curtains right above windows, placing the curtain rod just a few inches above to align with the windows' geometry, this move probably isn't helping your curtains live up to their full potential. A very small adjustment to your existing curtain-hanging habits can make small bedrooms look bigger. The trick? You should hang your bedroom curtains higher, moving them well above your window.
Hanging a curtain rod and curtains just above your window, about ½ inch above the sill or frame, is a common choice, and it's one that works well in certain rooms of your home. They're a great option anywhere you won't need to open the curtains constantly. But in the bedroom, specifically small bedrooms, it's better to move your curtains and rod upwards, placing them higher above your window. In small spaces, this simple curtain trick fools the eyes into thinking the windows themselves are bigger and your bedroom walls are taller.
Hang bedroom curtains as close to the ceiling as possible
You'll want to choose where you place your curtain rod carefully, as this is what will make the visual trick work. Depending on just how tall your bedroom's walls are, you can place the rod anywhere from 6 to 12 inches above your window. You can also use your ceiling as a guide rather than the windows themselves: Aim to place your curtain rod about 1 to 2 inches below your ceiling (or any crown molding or other detailing you might have running along your walls).
Worried your curtains might be too short to raise your curtain rod? It's a valid concern, as generic curtain heights (or lengths) of 84 inches often aren't long enough for the task. So, you'll want to look for extra-long curtain options that measure 90 to 92 inches, which will give you enough length to hang your curtain rod closer to your ceiling. If you have taller walls, you may need even longer curtains of 94 to 96 inches. Once you measure your window for curtains, you'll have a more exact idea of the size you'll need to achieve a room-enhancing look and ensure the curtains' fabric falls just above your floor.