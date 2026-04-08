The Easy Curtain Trick You Need To Make A Small Bedroom Look Bigger

Curtains might feel like something of a minor home upgrade, but they can have a big impact on a room. There are many different types of curtains, and whether neutral and airy or thick enough to block out light and boldly colored, they can set the tone for your bedroom; they can also lend warmth and softness wherever they're hung. However, you do need to think carefully about where you're placing curtains above your windows, because where you hang them can completely change their impact.

While it's common to hang curtains right above windows, placing the curtain rod just a few inches above to align with the windows' geometry, this move probably isn't helping your curtains live up to their full potential. A very small adjustment to your existing curtain-hanging habits can make small bedrooms look bigger. The trick? You should hang your bedroom curtains higher, moving them well above your window.

Hanging a curtain rod and curtains just above your window, about ½ inch above the sill or frame, is a common choice, and it's one that works well in certain rooms of your home. They're a great option anywhere you won't need to open the curtains constantly. But in the bedroom, specifically small bedrooms, it's better to move your curtains and rod upwards, placing them higher above your window. In small spaces, this simple curtain trick fools the eyes into thinking the windows themselves are bigger and your bedroom walls are taller.