Forget Traditional Backsplashes: The Property Brothers' Unique Idea Maximizes Natural Light

If you're looking for trendy alternatives to a dated backsplash, Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott have an interesting idea for you to try. In an episode of their HGTV show, the Scott brothers installed a window where the backsplash would typically sit. The idea may seem odd, but there are a few benefits to having a window for a backsplash. In addition to looking unique, adding an extra window increases the amount of natural light in a room. Even if the wall isn't facing the directions that get the most light, you'll still get some amount of sunlight throughout the day.

Window backsplashes can also offer a connection to nature and your surroundings. Keep an eye on what's happening in your yard or do a bit of birdwatching while you wash your dishes. If you like to host social gatherings and your kitchen faces your backyard, having a window backsplash can let you be part of the fun while you whip up some snacks, especially if the window opens. Likewise, a window backsplash can make your kitchen feel larger and more open. Even though you aren't increasing the actual amount of room in your kitchen, removing the visual barrier can create the illusion of more space.

On a more practical note, the sleek glass of a window is easier to clean than the grout lines between tiles. Glass can typically be cleaned with a simple wipe-down and doesn't require any special tools or solutions. Smudges and fingerprints can show up on the glass, but they're usually fairly easy to remove. You don't need to worry about water damage either, although if the window frame is wooden, you'll need to make sure it is sealed properly.