Forget Traditional Backsplashes: The Property Brothers' Unique Idea Maximizes Natural Light
If you're looking for trendy alternatives to a dated backsplash, Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott have an interesting idea for you to try. In an episode of their HGTV show, the Scott brothers installed a window where the backsplash would typically sit. The idea may seem odd, but there are a few benefits to having a window for a backsplash. In addition to looking unique, adding an extra window increases the amount of natural light in a room. Even if the wall isn't facing the directions that get the most light, you'll still get some amount of sunlight throughout the day.
Window backsplashes can also offer a connection to nature and your surroundings. Keep an eye on what's happening in your yard or do a bit of birdwatching while you wash your dishes. If you like to host social gatherings and your kitchen faces your backyard, having a window backsplash can let you be part of the fun while you whip up some snacks, especially if the window opens. Likewise, a window backsplash can make your kitchen feel larger and more open. Even though you aren't increasing the actual amount of room in your kitchen, removing the visual barrier can create the illusion of more space.
On a more practical note, the sleek glass of a window is easier to clean than the grout lines between tiles. Glass can typically be cleaned with a simple wipe-down and doesn't require any special tools or solutions. Smudges and fingerprints can show up on the glass, but they're usually fairly easy to remove. You don't need to worry about water damage either, although if the window frame is wooden, you'll need to make sure it is sealed properly.
Making window backsplashes work for you
The Property Brothers are able to make a window backsplash work for their clients, but how can you make it work in your kitchen? The good news is that you don't need to worry about it clashing with your existing decor, since glass is clear and window frames can be painted to match any aesthetic. However, there are a few finer details to take note of. Consider the shape and style of the frame, as well as how the window will open. A sliding window may be a better fit for a narrower space, while taller windows can open upwards like normal.
If your kitchen backsplash isn't on an exterior wall, you can still have a window backsplash. Interior windows offer some of the same benefits, such as letting in more light and making the kitchen feel more open. If the wall is shared with somewhere more private, like a bedroom, you should consider these mirror backsplash ideas as an alternative. Otherwise, a window looking into your living room or office may be nice.
Finally, consider the cost of window installation. Since the work needs to be done carefully and correctly to avoid structural damage to your home, you'll need to hire professionals. This can be quite expensive, but relying on professionals will help ensure the project gets done right the first time, avoiding costly repairs. Depending on the material your wall is made of, the size of the window, and other factors, such as permitting costs and any electrical work that needs to be removed, installing a window can cost as little as $1,700 and as much as $16,500. Limit costs by opting for a smaller window surrounded by other 2026 kitchen backsplash trends for the best of both worlds.