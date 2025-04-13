Dated Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Are Dying Out (And Timeless Classics To Try Instead)
For most homeowners, the kitchen is one of the most important spaces in their entire home. Not only is the kitchen a functional space that is frequented by your household and any guests you invite over, but it is also a key place to showcase your style. Aside from the right appliances, cabinetry, fixtures, and sink, your kitchen's backsplash is also an important decision that can impact the entire perception of this common space. In fact, a new backsplash is a key kitchen renovation that may increase the value of your home, so you'll definitely want to pick the right materials and design.
But what's stylish, and what's outdated? It's not easy. When selecting a kitchen backsplash, your first instinct might be to see what has been trendy in the last few years, but this approach comes with inherent risks — everything becomes outdated eventually, and what you might think is trending now could actually be on its way out. It's worth looking deeper and experimenting with different types and colors of tiling, while seeking more timeless options. So let's look over some backsplash options you'll want to avoid, and also cover alternatives that will serve you far better.
Metallic and bright colored glass tiles can take attention away from other kitchen features
For many years, both metallic and brightly colored glass tiles were seemingly staples in home kitchen designs. Unlike more intricate patterns that can be more expensive and difficult to install, these tiles are sometimes viewed as aesthetically pleasing alternatives that can still add some interest to a kitchen backsplash. However, an all-metallic or bright glass tile can quickly become dated in a home kitchen. Also, glass tiles are notoriously prone to scratches, which can make them even less desirable to prospective buyers. If these become damaged from cleaning or accidents, your backsplash can look even more worn and dated.
One increasingly popular alternative to metallic and bright glass backsplash materials is metal tiling. These still come in a variety of colors, but they have a bit more subdued appearance. What's more, metal tile backsplashes are considered affordable, durable, and easy to clean.
If you're looking for an alternative option that is more timeless, you might consider ceramic tiles. These can also be combined with small amounts of glass or metallic tiling if you can't part with this concept just yet.
Patterned tiles quickly go out of style
One way to add interest to a kitchen backsplash is to select a pattern that complements other colors and the overall mood of this space. Some popular options include chevron, grid, and herringbone styles. While patterned tiles may look very cool upon initial installation, though, they can also quickly make a kitchen look busy and smaller. Also, while a complex pattern might be trendy now, there's a risk that it may not be in a few years' time. Designers consider simpler patterns a safer path in the long run.
If you're wanting a more timeless kitchen backsplash, you likely can't go wrong with ceramic tiling in solid colors. Not only do you still have a lot of color options to make your kitchen stand out, but this material is also less likely to go out of style within a few years of installation. On top of their timelessness, ceramic tile is also considered durable, relatively easy to clean, and more affordable than more intricate tiling. Just be sure you also clean the tile grout regularly to maintain their aesthetic appeal, or else you can risk dating this type of backsplash, too.
Classic white subway tiles no longer have a broad appeal
For a long time, "contemporary" style — which often refer to smooth, white-colored features and elements — seemed to take over modern home design. This also included the white subway tile backsplash, which is a style concept based on NYC subway tiles. While this backsplash was once considered contemporary in home kitchens, there now appears to be some debate as to whether this style can maintain its timeless qualities. The straightforward subway tile look is no longer the champion it once was, even if some versions are arguably timeless.
Despite their possible loss of broad kitchen design appeal, some designers still argue that white subway tile backsplashes are good options that are less likely to go out of style compared with more complicated tiles. While this may be true to some degree, this backsplash has a greater risk of becoming dated when combined with other white-colored features, such as cabinets and countertops. One alternative subway tile kitchen backsplash idea is to add light gray to help off-set the white tiles in your kitchen. Options include gray grout in between the tiles, or light gray paint on your walls or cabinets. Alternatively, full-height backsplashes — where the counter and wall are one continuous pattern – are becoming a popular look.
Mosaic tiles can make a kitchen look busy and dated
Mosaic tiles were once another trend placed in new homes as well as newly renovated kitchens, and they are perhaps best known for their variety. Not only are there multiple colors and designs to choose from, but you can also select different materials, such as glass and stone. It is the combination of these features that made mosaic tiles popular for kitchen backsplashes, as they allowed for homeowners to get creative with this space.
Do they add character? Yes. Were they popular? Again, yes. Can they easily become outdated? Sadly... yes. And unlike a framed piece of artwork, you cannot easily swap them out. Mosaic tiles also have other downsides to consider, including difficult installation and maintenance. Ultimately, the decision to flaunt a mosaic tile backsplash in your kitchen depends on how long you plan on staying in your home. Since mosaic tiles can quickly go out of style, you may want to reconsider if you plan on selling within the next decade. In the latter situation, experts recommend playing it safe with natural stone tiled backsplashes instead, as these tend to hold their value and have a luxurious appeal to prospective buyers. With choices such as granite, marble, and slate, you still have a variety of options and patterns that are not quite as dramatic as mosaic tiling.
Black backsplashes with other darker features are no longer desirable
Dark, dark, dark... is not advised. Black kitchen backsplashes are one of the more controversial styles. The problem isn't necessarily linked with the backsplash itself, but rather, with darker kitchens overall: In fact, while some designers argue that black backsplashes are in style right now, it will make your space look outdated if it's not offset with lighter kitchen features, such as white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.
The bottom line with black backsplashes is to install them with caution, and to stay mindful of keeping other kitchen elements on the light side. If there is a lot of natural light in your kitchen, you could consider glass tiling in a black color, which may possibly reflect off the light and reduce the risk of making the space look smaller than it is. The downside to this option is that it may be more prone to showing spills and splatters, particularly behind a cooktop.
If you want the monochromatic, serious look without the risks of black, there are other options. Examples of neutral colors that are considered on-trend and timeless include light gray or cream. When it comes to dark gray, on the other hand...
Be careful with dark gray backsplash designs
After years of bold and darker colors seen in home kitchens, designers have trended towards warmer or softer colors. This includes the seemingly ubiquitous color of gray. While some experts believe light gray can be more neutral and timeless, others still believe gray is going out of style more generally, particularly when it comes to backsplashes. Now, to be fair, you can't ever rule out gray entirely — it's always going to be an option. But you should know that darker shades, such as charcoal gray, can date your kitchen while making it look smaller. These negative outcomes can perhaps be even more accentuated by other dark colors, such as paint, flooring, and cabinetry.
If your heart is set on the versatility of gray, choose a lighter hue instead. Unlike dark gray, a softer version can possibly brighten up your kitchen while making it appear more neutral. You should also consider balancing any gray with warmer colors. If you are planning on selling your home within the next couple of years, you might consider a backsplash with warmer hues instead.