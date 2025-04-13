Dated Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Are Dying Out (And Timeless Classics To Try Instead)

For most homeowners, the kitchen is one of the most important spaces in their entire home. Not only is the kitchen a functional space that is frequented by your household and any guests you invite over, but it is also a key place to showcase your style. Aside from the right appliances, cabinetry, fixtures, and sink, your kitchen's backsplash is also an important decision that can impact the entire perception of this common space. In fact, a new backsplash is a key kitchen renovation that may increase the value of your home, so you'll definitely want to pick the right materials and design.

But what's stylish, and what's outdated? It's not easy. When selecting a kitchen backsplash, your first instinct might be to see what has been trendy in the last few years, but this approach comes with inherent risks — everything becomes outdated eventually, and what you might think is trending now could actually be on its way out. It's worth looking deeper and experimenting with different types and colors of tiling, while seeking more timeless options. So let's look over some backsplash options you'll want to avoid, and also cover alternatives that will serve you far better.