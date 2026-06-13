The 5 Best Ways To Cover Windows That Aren't Curtains And Blinds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You may have chosen your home for its natural light that streams in through the windows on a sunny day, but it's possible to have too much of a good thing. There may be times when you want to take the sunlight down a notch or two, or maybe you're concerned about privacy and would rather not look out your windows and see others looking in. Those are just two reasons window coverings, such as curtains and blinds, exist. They let you control the levels of light inside and give you a bit of privacy.

These days, though, there's no need for curtains anymore. You have plenty of other options, which may better suit your taste and style and be easier to clean and care for. Rather than having to wrestle with cleaning curtains, vacuuming heavy drapes, or constantly dusting horizontal blinds, consider installing interior shutters, attaching decorative privacy film to the glass, or using objects to dress up your windows. These options let you filter light, provide privacy, and may help reduce your energy bills.