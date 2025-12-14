Neither Blinds Nor Curtains: How Joanna Gaines Adds Privacy & Style To Bathroom Windows

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When selecting bathroom window treatments, its important that you find something that not only provides the essential privacy this space needs, but also doesn't skimp on style. As you peruse your options, keep in mind basics like maintenance, light control, privacy, and your overall bathroom design. Options like Roman shades and honeycomb shades can work, but often at the sacrifice of crucial natural light. Plus, if you have a window that's in a size other than the standard, it can be hard (or expensive) to get the right size shade. For something outside the box that'll fit your privacy and style needs, turn to design expert Joanna Gaines who offers a different solution — reeded glass. This glass — or window film that mimics it — is a unique window treatment idea to try out if you're over basic curtains, and it can be an inexpensive way to elevate your bathroom's style.

While other window coverings like curtains and blinds can definitely create privacy, they can also cause problems like taking up more space, making the room feel smaller, and requiring more regular cleaning to prevent mold and mildew buildup (especially curtains). To avoid these downfalls and get a trendy, more unique window covering, consider Joanna's suggestion of privacy glass. The film works excellently to block unwanted attention while still allowing in natural light and providing some interesting texture.