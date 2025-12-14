Neither Blinds Nor Curtains: How Joanna Gaines Adds Privacy & Style To Bathroom Windows
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When selecting bathroom window treatments, its important that you find something that not only provides the essential privacy this space needs, but also doesn't skimp on style. As you peruse your options, keep in mind basics like maintenance, light control, privacy, and your overall bathroom design. Options like Roman shades and honeycomb shades can work, but often at the sacrifice of crucial natural light. Plus, if you have a window that's in a size other than the standard, it can be hard (or expensive) to get the right size shade. For something outside the box that'll fit your privacy and style needs, turn to design expert Joanna Gaines who offers a different solution — reeded glass. This glass — or window film that mimics it — is a unique window treatment idea to try out if you're over basic curtains, and it can be an inexpensive way to elevate your bathroom's style.
While other window coverings like curtains and blinds can definitely create privacy, they can also cause problems like taking up more space, making the room feel smaller, and requiring more regular cleaning to prevent mold and mildew buildup (especially curtains). To avoid these downfalls and get a trendy, more unique window covering, consider Joanna's suggestion of privacy glass. The film works excellently to block unwanted attention while still allowing in natural light and providing some interesting texture.
Reeded glass film is an inexpensive, customizable option for bathroom privacy
Reeded glass film is the perfect Art Deco bathroom idea that will make your space feel ultra glam. Reeded glass, a type of pressed glass, became highly popular in the beginnings of the 19th century. Often connected to the Art Deco era, it's recently been seeing a resurgence in home design as an inexpensive way to add privacy while also creating extra texture and dimension. Reeded glass (and its film version) works by distorting vision, but it still lets light through, which means you don't have to sacrifice crucial natural light for needed privacy.
Reeded glass film could be particularly helpful if you have a unique window shape. For example, arched window ideas that are ahead of the curve may provide excellent architectural focal points and light in the space, but they can be a real pain when it comes to window treatments. A reeded glass film will allow you to have these ultra interesting windows without the hassle and cost of window coverings. Inexpensive options like the SATINT reeded glass film can be found on Amazon and specifically cut to the shape of your window. If you're interested, actual reeded glass runs around 39 cents per square inch, so if you've got room in your budget, you can opt for the true glass form instead. Either way, you'll likely be pleased with the privacy and added architectural interest this aesthetic will provide your bathroom.