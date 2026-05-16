Skip Traditional Blinds: This Privacy Solution Is Perfect For Street-Facing Windows

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There's nothing like throwing open your curtains in the morning... to see traffic zooming by and your neighbors glancing inside your home as they walk their dogs. Windows let in a lot of natural light, but street-facing windows come with privacy concerns, especially for your ground-floor rooms. That's especially true if you happen to have a bathroom that faces the street. Even bedrooms need privacy for changing. So, how do you maintain your privacy without sacrificing natural light? Try top-down window treatments.

With so many types of window shades and blinds available, you might not be aware that window treatments that open from the top are an option. Technically, this style of blind is top-down bottom-up because you can open them either way (or both at the same time). They have a top rail that allows you to pull the shades down from the top and a bottom rail that lets you push it up. You'll find corded and cordless options, and you can mount them inside or outside of the window frame, just like regular blinds.

When you're opening the blinds from either end, you can stop them at any point to let in a little or as much light as you want, so you are able to balance your privacy and natural light levels. Letting light in from the top of the window helps diffuse the light, so you get the brightness without the glare. Cellular shades are the most common options, but you can also find fabric models. And there's another perk: Cellular shades can lower your energy bills.