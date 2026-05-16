Skip Traditional Blinds: This Privacy Solution Is Perfect For Street-Facing Windows
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There's nothing like throwing open your curtains in the morning... to see traffic zooming by and your neighbors glancing inside your home as they walk their dogs. Windows let in a lot of natural light, but street-facing windows come with privacy concerns, especially for your ground-floor rooms. That's especially true if you happen to have a bathroom that faces the street. Even bedrooms need privacy for changing. So, how do you maintain your privacy without sacrificing natural light? Try top-down window treatments.
With so many types of window shades and blinds available, you might not be aware that window treatments that open from the top are an option. Technically, this style of blind is top-down bottom-up because you can open them either way (or both at the same time). They have a top rail that allows you to pull the shades down from the top and a bottom rail that lets you push it up. You'll find corded and cordless options, and you can mount them inside or outside of the window frame, just like regular blinds.
When you're opening the blinds from either end, you can stop them at any point to let in a little or as much light as you want, so you are able to balance your privacy and natural light levels. Letting light in from the top of the window helps diffuse the light, so you get the brightness without the glare. Cellular shades are the most common options, but you can also find fabric models. And there's another perk: Cellular shades can lower your energy bills.
Cover street-facing windows with top-down blinds
When you install top-down shades in a window, they look like any other shades or blinds. So, really, you're just upgrading to improve the functionality of your window treatments. If you don't love the look of cellular shades, consider an option like these Unishades Top-Down Bottom-Up Roman Shades. And while color options usually fall within a neutral palette, you can often find different colors to coordinate with your decor. Sticking with a lighter, sheerer color can also help the room stay brighter, since the sun will illuminate the blinds a bit, even when they're closed.
You also have the option to dress up your windows with other window treatments, just like you would with bottom-opening shades. Curtains work well when layered over the blinds. When planning your curtains, consider installing the rod higher and wider than normal. That way, the curtains won't block the light coming from the top of the window. Be sure to watch out for outdated curtain trends, like flat panels, overly ornate curtains, and overly matching designs.
Top-down blinds work on any street-facing window (or throughout your house). Once they're installed, pull them down from the top based on how much light you want in. For common areas, like living rooms, where privacy isn't always needed, you can open the blinds from the bottom if you want to see the view or open your windows to let in fresh air.