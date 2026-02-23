9 Outdated Curtain Trends You Should Really Ditch In 2026

Selecting the right window treatment is a crucial design choice that can elevate a space or crush its design. Curtains are still a highly popular window treatment choice, but with so many variations, if you don't have the right guidance, you can accidentally create a space that looks outdated, rather than on trend. To choose the best window treatments for every room in the house, you need to know exactly what the upcoming curtain trends are, and just as importantly, what they aren't. To avoid any design fails, listen to what experts and social media trends are saying about the rising and falling curtain trends.

Curtain design trends in 2026 are all about intentional drama, visual interest, and customization. Your curtains shouldn't be an afterthought, and they should be thoughtfully chosen, considering the specifics of each window and each room. To help you avoid some outdated curtain design pitfalls, take a careful look at these curtain trends that you should really ditch in 2026.