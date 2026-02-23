9 Outdated Curtain Trends You Should Really Ditch In 2026
Selecting the right window treatment is a crucial design choice that can elevate a space or crush its design. Curtains are still a highly popular window treatment choice, but with so many variations, if you don't have the right guidance, you can accidentally create a space that looks outdated, rather than on trend. To choose the best window treatments for every room in the house, you need to know exactly what the upcoming curtain trends are, and just as importantly, what they aren't. To avoid any design fails, listen to what experts and social media trends are saying about the rising and falling curtain trends.
Curtain design trends in 2026 are all about intentional drama, visual interest, and customization. Your curtains shouldn't be an afterthought, and they should be thoughtfully chosen, considering the specifics of each window and each room. To help you avoid some outdated curtain design pitfalls, take a careful look at these curtain trends that you should really ditch in 2026.
Clunky old rods
Sure, outdated curtains have a lot to do with the curtains themselves, but that's not the only factor; your hardware can be dating your design, too. Old rods like grommet styles and overly ornate additions are sure indications your design hasn't been spruced up lately, and can make a space feel unpleasantly outdated. Instead of older styles that are too conspicuous and not always easily maneuverable, opt for ceiling-mounted tracks. They're a sleeker, more discreet modern design that gives you curtains that are a breeze to open and close, making them more functional and visually appealing.
Flat or basic curtains
Flat everything is out in 2026. Flat drywall, flat color, flat decor, and that extends to include flat drapery. Curtains that are boring and fall without any flair are going to drag down your room's design. Leave those basic curtains in the past and instead, opt for drapery that's pleated or billowy and more than a one-note color. This extra movement provides added depth and visual interest to the room and is a huge step up from boring curtains with no visual traction.
Uniform style curtains
As with many things in design, curtains are not one size fits all. Don't fall for the design faux pas of simply grabbing the same curtain for every window or, even worse, the same curtain for every room. Your curtains can and should be customized not only to each space, but also to each window. Though it's important that the curtains complement each other and the room's design, be intentional with the size and style of each curtain to ensure it's the perfect fit for the space. Using different styles of curtains will enhance your room's design with added depth and contrast.
Overly matching color or pattern
Just because you've picked curtains that aren't flat, and aren't one-size-fits-all, doesn't mean your work is done. If your color or pattern choices are too similar, then those curtains should be left in 2025. A too-carefully matched design can end up feeling stale and stuck. Remember, you want to complement, not replicate. Curtains that play off the rest of the room's design and the design of other curtains (if you've got multiple windows in a room) will draw the eye around the space and create pleasing visual interest that doesn't feel too forced.
Valences
Though more craftsman-style decoration is in for 2026, one specific curtain addition is out, valences. Decorative curtain valences are the shorter curtains placed horizontally across the top of your longer curtains. They're typically used to add shape, decor, and a sense of layering to a window. While these ideas are still promising, the way to achieve them is changing. Instead of using dated valences, layer materials to get the same outcome but with a more understated vibe. For example, fabric curtains paired with roller window treatments provide the same mix of texture and depth, and are the perfect unique window treatment idea to try out if you're over basic curtains.
The wrong curtain length
Another update curtains are getting now that we're in 2026? Length. According to interior designers, drapery that barely kisses the window sill is now a no-go. Going into the year, we want curtains that not only hit floor length, but ideally pool at the bottom just slightly. The right length can also mean how high you hang your curtains. Instead of hanging them right at the top of the window, try closer to the ceiling. That extra height adds a touch of drama and helps the space feel bigger.
Overly decorative or ornate curtains
Interior design trends have definitely been shifting away from the stark minimalism of past years, but that doesn't mean a design full of overwhelming features is right either. Past curtain designs arguably fall into the overly decorative category with too bold patterns and overwhelming decorative additions. If you want a room full of opulent elegance, you can get it, but use more contemporary window treatments that will add elegance to any room, like velvet drapes or layering in lace. These options will create a traditional, drama-filled space without being outdated or overwhelming.
Single curtains
Single curtains are quickly becoming outdated as texture and layers are all the rage in 2026 interior design. One excellent way to incorporate this into your home is to include a blackout-style curtain layered with more sheer or decorative curtains. Not only does this give you the interest and dimension of a layered look, but it also works excellently for light control, which is one of the most important functions of your curtains. Leave your blackout curtain open during the day for some gorgeous (and healthy) natural light, then pull it shut come nighttime when you need more privacy.
Gray curtains
As in many other areas of interior design, the overused millennial gray is out for 2026 curtain trends as well. While gray used to be a favorite, soft neutral trends have shifted to warmer tones. Earth tones like beige, brown, and even terracotta have been surging in popularity. Using more earthy colors for your curtains will serve as a touchstone of warmth and a subtle infusion of color for the entire space. Gray feels much too cold now, so make sure to leave it in 2025.