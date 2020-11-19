The 50 Best Gift Ideas Under $50

We're all for working with a budget, especially during the holiday season. Whether you're looking for stocking stuffers or extra thoughtful gifts, we've got you covered. From rainbow bagel kits to holiday essential oil bundles, here are the 50 best gifts under $50.

A new approach to a holiday-scented candle.

Happy Hanukkah and Shabbat Shalom.

Take Santa's milk and cookies to go with this sustainable and travel-friendly cup and food container combo.

Starting as a wedge (for easy storage), this cheese board transforms into a tiered server, perfect for curating your next appetizer spread. Bonus: It includes cheese knives, which can be stowed in a discreet drawer inside the board.

This season is all about getting back into the maximalist spirit. Help them jazz up their dinner parties or everyday meals with these terrazzo placemats.

Fly By Jing products are inspired by the amazing flavors of founder Jing's hometown Chengdu, China, and its famous fly restaurants — soulful hole-in-the-wall eateries so good they attract diners like flies. This trio set, which includes Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce, and Mala Spice Mix, is perfect for the foodie who loves to enhance their home cooking.

Co-founded by two Vietnamese-American sisters, Vanessa and Kim Pham, Omsom features ready-to-use sauce packets that (ahem) pack a powerful flavor punch to any dish they are added to. This limited-edition collab between Omsom and Instant Pot is the perfect gift for anyone who can't stop using the pressure cooker.

For any kids or adults who would love a whimsical culinary adventure, this rainbow bagel-making kit is a no-brainer.

The latest launch from the buzzy hot sauce brand does not disappoint.

This comprehensive guide to vibrant Middle Eastern ingredients, from James Beard award-winning Sahadi's market in Brooklyn, New York, includes more than 120 recipes that are poised to wow.

From best-selling author Hetty McKinnon, this cookbook is filled with traditional dishes prepared in non-traditional ways. It's a sumptuous collection of creative vegetarian recipes featuring pan-Asian dishes that anyone can prepare using supermarket ingredients.

Take note and keep track of cross-country travels with this unique notebook that lets you stitch each state that you visit as you move throughout the United States.

Raise your glass in style with Our Place's hand-blown glasses. They're lightweight, stackable, and made from recycled glass and sand. Plus, the brand's newest hues — Sunrise and Twilight — are total eye-catchers.

Give your favorite host the gift of travel with this virtual experience from Amazon Explore. This immersive experience comes with a kit of Japan-themed treats that get sent to your door before the session.

Drink in style with these reusable whiskey stones that keep beverages cooler longer than your average ice cube.

It's pretty difficult not to love French macarons. This kit makes 20 delicious raspberry confections, and includes the ingredients, necessary tools, and a handy step-by-step recipe card.

Clear out any unwanted kitchen smells with this hand-poured candle.

You can't have a party-ready cheese board without some crackers. Moonshot crackers are organic "climate-friendly" snacks made with quality ingredients that taste amazing, too.

We simply love this trio of handmade soy wax candles. The sweet, soft hues will match any design style and color scheme.

Get your hands on this exclusive speckled dish from genius Danish designer Niels Refsgaard. This useful vessel also comes in a beautiful gradient blue.

In addition to new Move Diffuser colors, Vitruvi also launched a seasonal essential oil kit with new holiday scents, including Fireside and Afterglow.

Can we offer you a cocktail? A shot? You can have it all with these ultra-modern glasses.

Even your most design-forward friends will be shocked that you found a stylish plunger.

Hydrate in the coolest possible way.

Jiggy's puzzles are an activity the whole family will enjoy. This elevated take on a classic comes with a reusable glass jar as well as puzzle glue to show off the lovely artwork by Portland-based designer and illustrator Corinne Lent.

We're all about this brass wine rack, which is classy, functional, and a not-so-subtle hint to the recipient that you hope to come over for a glass or two soon.

Designer Stefan Beckman's new lab takes visual cues from the pop colors of '60s California art and the supergraphics movement of the '70s. The result is a geometric, post-modern line of goods, like these Lego-reminiscent, speckled rubber coasters that will upgrade any cocktail party.

Sleep soundly with Ostrichpillow's ergonomic eye mask, which is designed to block out 100% of light and has six comforting layers, ideal for any face shape and size.

For avid notetakers, this scented Le Labo notebook takes the fragrance experience to a whole new level.

This makes the perfect gift for the creative world traveler or art lover in your life. Different themes each month means every box contains unique, fair trade products made by artisans all around the world. Enjoy self-care, party-themed, coffee-centric boxes, and so many more.

Founded by Areaware alum Michael Hunter and photographer Alistair Matthews, recently launched Le Puzz grew out of the duo's love for vintage puzzles and collection of quirky items. Hand-drawn and random cut from FSA-approved paper sourced from sustainable forests, puzzles like this 1,000-piece artful array of matchbooks will surprise and delight.

Eco-friendly bamboo paired with a handful of our favorite neutrals is the ultimate dream team.

Terrazzo marble, brass, and acacia wood might just be the greatest trio of all time.

For the best combination of widely popular and lesser-known Japanese snacks and teas, try Bokksu. Each assortment ties into that month's theme, with past boxes like "Spring Picnic" and "Traditional Flavors of Japan."

This comforting scent features notes of sandalwood, vanilla, and amber, perfect for anyone who wants to cozy up this holiday season.

Gift your favorite flower enthusiast with a Bouqs subscription to enliven their home and lift their spirits. (You really can't put a price on that.)

While necessary, passports aren't exactly designed with style in mind. Fortunately, this adorable passport holder will instantly elevate its look while making it easy to spot and grab in the abyss of your bag.

If bingeing ​​The Great British Bake Off​​ has taught us anything, it's the art of the perfect bundt cake.

Not only does this coconut wax candle offer a blend of sea salt, melon, and chamomile, but it also has an AR code that connects you to a spoken word poem.

Make the candle experience a little more eco-friendly with this rechargeable lighter that can manage up to 300 uses per charge.

This absolute beauty is a customer favorite that looks way more expensive than it costs. Inspired by sidewalk cafes in Paris, this pie dish will quickly become a new kitchen staple.

This discreet and collapsible bidet is ready for any vacation, near or far.

Trying to keep track of all of the tech items you need to pack can be a challenge, but not with this genius kit. Featuring earbuds and an earbud wrapper, a flash drive, cord organizer, USB wall charger, 3-in-1 charging cable, and even a password hint list, this clever little pouch has you covered.

Gift this nifty bench scraper for $15 or the full set for $49, which includes large and small offset spatulas, a pastry brush, and, of course, the bench scraper that doubles as a measurement guide.

The subscription service sends something new each month — plants, clay pots, saucers, tools, accessories, and more — to keep the planter invested and excited about their new project.

Gift this soy wax candle with notes of sandalwood, orange blossom, ginger, amber, and saffron to the candle lover who wants to reminisce over the sweet scents of summer.

This adjustable, bamboo-fabric travel pillow will mold to any situation that you're in, be it a cramped car or a first-class seat.

With its beloved Holy Sheet, Great Jones has taken an ordinary kitchen tool and made it lust-worthy.

Material's The reBoard is the internet's favorite cutting board for a reason. Crafted with recycled plastic and renewable sugarcane, the BPA-free, dishwasher-safe piece is at once eco-friendly, aesthetically pleasing, and incredibly functional.

The true darling of the puzzle craze, Piecework offers curated, campy jigsaws that are ideal for all our indoor time. This particular set of 1,000 pieces forms a festive image of a retro party spread complete with a Jello mold, crustless sandwiches, and shrimp cocktail.