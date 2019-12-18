30 Amazing Farmhouse Porch Ideas Worth Paying Attention To

If your home's interior is the epitome of farmhouse style — showcasing the perfect mix of natural materials, rustic undertones, and an overall relaxed vibe — then it's time to turn your attention to the great outdoors. And could there be a more picturesque match for porch living than farmhouse style? With its inherently lived-in and welcoming look, it practically demands a comfy spot outside.

When considering farmhouse porch ideas, homeowners should apply the same principles that they would use indoors and select a neutral color palette, timeless silhouettes, and plenty of wood for warmth. Decor essentials include stay-a-while seating — such as rocking chairs, hanging swings, and deep club chairs — and telltale accessories like barn lights, woven rugs, and potted plants. Check out the following 30 front porch ideas that will get you started on the right foot.

1. Opt for contrast.

Board and batten (a wall treatment featuring evenly spaced, vertically-applied thin wood planks) is an enduring farmhouse detail that adds dimension and character to interior and exterior walls alike. Here, Becky of Daly Digs creates a high-contrast porch using the aforementioned technique on white walls and plenty of black accents. Layered doormats are a welcoming detail that introduces subtle color and texture.

2. Invest in classic rocking chairs.

A rocking chair, or four, just might be the ultimate farmhouse porch must-have for leisurely afternoons spent sipping lemonade. A handful of white rockers anchor this classic outdoor escape by Cummings Architects. Black shutters, a hanging lantern, and an assortment of thoughtfully placed fall decor essentials complete the look.

3. Incorporate traditional elements.

Put your personal stamp on farmhouse porch decor by choosing unique elements and colors: A set of double front doors painted in a dreamy bluish-gray hue, vintage wood shutters flanking the adjacent French doors, and hanging lanterns add an unexpected dose of character to this grand porch by Kate Marker Interiors.

4. Double down on swings.

Maximize seating and up your home's curb appeal with hanging porch swings for the ultimate farmhouse porch. Chango & Co. suspended a pair of matching swings from rope, adding a subtle nautical vibe — perfect for beach or lakeside properties — and a dose of symmetry. Buffalo plaid pillows are a country living staple and infuse this outdoor scene with a modern and cozy vibe.

5. Go for rustic farmhouse porch decor.

When it comes to farmhouse style, if Joanna Gaines has given it her blessing, it must be a good idea. Take design cues from her Magnolia Stay property in Waco and embrace quintessential ideas such as gray siding with contrasting shutters, lantern-style wall sconces, and black accessories. A well-worn wood floor hints at your home's rich past and adds plenty of warmth.

6. Carve out space for two.

You don't need an expansive outdoor setup to create an inviting resting spot that beckons you to linger. This petite farmhouse porch idea (click here for the full tour) is chock-full of charm thanks to lots of greenery, colorful planters, and a pair of comfy lounge chairs. An outdoor rug grounds the furniture and makes its placement feel purposeful.

7. Make it seasonal.

Naturally, farmhouse porches do their heaviest lifting during the warmest months, but their neutral palette makes them ideal for showcasing seasonal decor all year long. This welcoming fall display makes the most of a pint-sized landing with a rocking chair, earthy gourds, and a decorative door wreath.

8. Maximize seating options.

As mentioned, hanging chairs are a farmhouse porch staple. And while it's hard to beat their charm, they do limit seating. Make your porch visitor-friendly with additional options like the rattan and iron sling chairs in this setup. A trio of pillar candles and a canopy of greenery are the only additions needed to complete the idyllic oasis.

9. Choose colors inspired by nature.

Regardless of whether your farmhouse porch is located in the city or the countryside, you can channel nature with an earthy color palette inspired by the great outdoors. Take notes from this outdoor escape by Mallory Mathison. She used subtly contrasting green trim around the windows and doors to add depth, while the metal roof and gray flooring ground from above and below.

10. Invite people to linger with comfy chairs.

Rocking chairs rock, but deep cushy lounge chairs like the ones Rita Chan selected for this farmhouse porch beckon you to sink in with a good book and stay awhile. Just add stone planters of varying heights and lush landscaping to complete the vibe.

11. Add interest with flooring.

Skip the wide planks of wood and anchor a farmhouse porch with an unexpected flooring choice that will set your outdoor space apart. A parquet-style pattern elevates this design scheme by Lindye Galloway and infuses the cool gray shingled exterior with warmth. A pair of hanging rattan chairs are a playful addition.

12. Keep things visually uncluttered.

Scale back your farmhouse porch decor for a visually uncluttered space that's still brimming with personality, as Rehkamp Larson did for this picturesque design. Pale wood decking, a swing chair for two, and a decorative star pendant are thoughtful details that add measured personality to the pared-down space.

13. Install a Dutch door.

As far as we're concerned, Dutch doors are simply irresistible — imbuing charm and character to new builds and existing homes, while also serving as a practical divide to the outside world. This farmhouse porch by Raili Ca Designs keeps all eyes on the front door by paring down excessive decor, simply showcasing an olive tree in a gorgeous stone vessel.

14. Incorporate stone.

Wood siding, board and batten paneling, and weathered shingles are popular farmhouse exterior finishes. For a sophisticated alternative that references old-world cottages and adds texture and dimension, opt for walls clad in tumbled stone as Bria Hammel did for this porch. A monochrome palette keeps the focus on the gorgeous wall treatment.

15. Flaunt repetition.

For maximum curb appeal, and for a balanced look that's big on harmony and order, introduce repetition and symmetry to your farmhouse porch. This facade by Brooke Wagner maximizes timeless design with a series of matching windows and doors, a black and white color scheme, and hanging lanterns.

16. Consider modern details.

Pair a modern farmhouse with streamlined accessories for a look that's equal parts functional and warm. This unfussy home exterior by Rosa Beltran features clean lines and minimal architectural details but remains welcoming and approachable thanks to plenty of natural wood, lush greenery, and a manageable footprint.

17. Add shutters in an unexpected hue.

Not into the traditional neutral farmhouse porch look? Make a visual (and colorful) statement by bookending windows with elongated shutters in an eye-catching hue, and then layer on colorful accessories. TS Adams Studio leads by example with this well-appointed porch with a lavender-colored ceiling, shutters, and cushions.

18. Use drought-tolerant plants.

Forgo typical farmhouse greenery such as boxwood hedges and orbs and opt for succulents (a feel-good, drought-tolerant option that adds a subtle contemporary vibe) instead. Amber Lewis lent her no-fail design sense to this home's exterior, balancing essential farmhouse mainstays — such as white paint, factory-inspired light fixtures, and scaled-down furniture — with up-to-date ideas like large river rocks, clean lines, and sculptural plantings.

19. Include a "green roof."

Give your front porch portico an eco-friendly twist, and include a living roof — a low "carpet" of vegetation planted on top of the roof. They're not just beautiful, they also reduce stormwater runoff, protect buildings, and conserve energy. Jessica Helgerson has a petite installation at her home in Oregon.

20. Create a nap zone.

Take your front porch lounge game to the next level with an outdoor swing bed, à la Shea from Studio McGee. The seating alternative makes the most of this spatially challenged alcove, turning it into the ultimate respite spot. A black exterior emphasizes the home's modern lines and highlights the surrounding foliage and contrasting area below.

21. Punch up your color palette.

Farmhouse porches are prime for playful furniture and accessories. Flaunting a bright neon turquoise color, a set of rocking chairs are the focal point in this enviable outdoor area by Trickle Creek Homes.

22. Incorporate an outdoor dining area.

Al fresco dining at its finest involves an expansive table and deep chairs fit for lingering. This curated scene from Pineapples, Palms Too features slipcovered armchairs, a stone-topped table, and thoughtful decor — perfect for those warm summer nights.

23. Be mindful of the ceilings.

Visually expand the square footage of a porch and add interest from above by using a contrasting wood finish on the ceiling, as Cortney Bishop did in this airy escape. Light gray shingles and matching decking work together to act as a serene and elegant backdrop.

24. Don't forget statement lighting.

Enjoy a farmhouse porch from dusk to dawn with abundant overhead lighting and lounge-worthy furniture. A pair of black enamel barn pendants marry form and function in this space by Jenna Sheingold — imparting trademark country charm and punctuating the neutral scheme.

25. Incorporate a vine-covered pergola.

A pergola flaunting lush greenery adds shade and a country vibe that completes this stylish and more-than-welcoming entry spotted on Schoolhouse. Let the quaint farmhouse porch speak for itself by keeping the rest of the design simple.

26. Make it private.

For a cabana-esque vibe, and a stylish privacy option, consider including curtains around the periphery of a farmhouse porch, like these sage green beauties from Urban Grace. Limestone flooring in an ashlar pattern, wide furniture, and white cushions keep the look elevated.

27. Install a heat source.

If you like outdoor spaces best served with a side of heat, include a fire source on your back porch, and transform a seasonal space into an exterior living room you can use all year. With a TV, fireplace, and plenty of comfy seating, this refuge by Chango & Co. has all the elements for a stay and play space.

28. String up some lights.

String lights add a dose of whimsy and ambiance no matter where you hang them. Use them on a farmhouse porch to add practical illumination as well as a sweet decorative touch, as Kellye of My Georgia House did.

29. Use flowers to introduce color.

If you long to give your traditional black and white farmhouse porch a pop of color without a long-term commitment, flowers are ideal. Not only are they wallet-friendly, but they can also be easily replaced. This classic entry by Boerner Construction — replete with herringbone brick flooring, board and batten siding, and an abundance of windows — gets a dash of cheery red thanks to a pair of pots bursting with seasonal petals.

30. Include mirrors.

Mirrors reflect light and give the illusion of more space and depth. And while they're a familiar sight inside, they can bring those same benefits outside, too. On this farmhouse porch, Brooke Wagner installed an assortment of small-scale rattan mirrors for a decorative look with boho undertones.