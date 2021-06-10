13 IKEA Finds That Are Perfect for Outdoor Dining

Can't wait to (safely) host your next outdoor get-together? We're here to tell you it doesn't have to be super pricey.

If you're planning an al fresco dinner or happy hour, IKEA has plenty of budget-friendly picks. Whether you need a table for your new space, or just a few essentials for the table, there's lots to love. Check out some of our favorites below.

This chic bamboo tray is great for setting up all your appetizers — and the handle makes it easy to transport from the kitchen to the table.

Grab a few of these chairs for your next outdoor event. The best part is they're super easy to store.

You don't need a lot of space to enjoy some fresh air and a snack. This lovely table can seat two and is less than $30.

Whip up a cold drink and have it ready for guests with this handy dispenser.

Chop up some veggies, add some crackers and cheese, and you've got yourself a lovely little spread. This chopping board is perfect for the table.

Something about this gives us cottagecore vibes — outdoor tea party anyone?

Whenever you start to pack up, these covers will come in handy.

Bring these out at the end of the meal for a cool treat.

If you want to splurge, and need a little more space to work with, this outdoor serving cart is worth considering.

This is one of the most entertaining IKEA finds. It's a pillow and also a wearable quilt — perfect for when it starts to get more chilly.

Need some shade? Grab this canopy to keep your guests out of direct sunlight.

Even a balcony space could use some cover, sometimes. This umbrella does the trick.

If you're ready to make a purchase for a bigger table, this one is under $80.