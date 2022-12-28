11 Unique Bed Frames That Will Completely Transform Your Space

It's not difficult to find a good bed frame. Tons of our favorite retailers have come out with high-quality pieces at a range of prices, but occasionally these great beds aren't what one might consider ‌unique‌. In getting to the point, sometimes artistry is put to the wayside — and we say, why not both?

While the internet might feel overwhelmingly full of low-profile frames and modern, minimalist builds, there are plenty of standout pieces to be found — you just have to know where to look. To help you out, we did the searching for you, looking for bed frames that offered something different, whether in visual design or practical musts we hadn't yet realized we needed. And in the end, we found 11 of the best unique bed frames you can order online today (including a pick for kids!), from Wayfair, Amazon, Anthropologie, and more.

So you found the perfect bed frame, now begins the next (often more painful) step: finding side tables that match the wood finishing, aren't sold out, and don't push you over budget. Anthropologie felt our frustrations and thought to design a bed that eliminates that task by simply working the side tables into the frame. While we love the shaker-style look, it's the built-in nightstands making us hit "add to cart."

Canopy beds don't have to be juvenile and they definitely don't have to be basic. This option from Crate and Barrel combines industrial-looking iron tubing with a more modern, upholstered headboard to create a one-of-a-kind design. Rather than perfectly framing the bed, this canopy arches over the mattress, contrasting the bed's harsh lines and adding a little more shape.

What did you notice first — the wavy shape, built-in lights, or bouclé upholstery? While, yes, there's a lot to take in here, we love each element as well as how they all come together. It's a bed that's practical, interesting, and soft to the touch.

And if you like Orren Ellis' look but are on a slightly tighter budget, you can always go with this option from Ross. It swaps out bouclé for faux leather and lifts up, revealing a hidden storage space. The slatted frame is made out of both wood and metal, which allows it to hold up to 500 pounds.

This frame by Modway, like the Anthropologie option we love so much, includes built-in nightstands, but it doesn't stop there. The sturdy wood platform and padded headboard extend out for an even grander look.

We're thinking the inspiration behind this selection from Urban Outfitters was "bed frame made out of plush Legos." The ultra-modular design takes modernism to a new extreme, and we kind of love it. And though it might look like an art piece, the polyester upholstery makes it soft to the touch.

This frame from Anthropologie features intricate, filigree-inspired hand carvings that will leave your house guests wondering which local artisan you commissioned it from. The popular bed is available in a dark, midnight blue, as well as a more antiquey gray and white.

It's time to admit: kids have the coolest bed frame options, getting to choose between everything from bunk beds to royal-inspired canopies. We love this option from Amazon for a number of reasons, including the low price point, unique features and design, and high customer rating. It can be extended from a twin to a king for spontaneous slumber parties and house guests or can be pulled out and used as a daybed. It also includes two under-bed storage drawers.

Castlery has turned the idea of sleeping on a cloud into reality with its low-profile Dawson bed. (It's also a great dupe for the original Cloud Bed from Restoration Hardware). Castlery's bed is upholstered with a linen and polyester blend and includes a foam filling that allows you to sink into not just the mattress, but also the frame. One shopper called this "literally worth all the money spent," while another noted that the height and cushioning makes this great for those with little ones who "can get onto it easily."

Customize this bed from West Elm — which features a practical pop-up base — so that it's truly unique to you. You can select the fabric color and material and even the headboard tufting. It may be on the pricier side, but we love that it feels personal and is crafted from high-quality materials, like solid pine wood.

For the final bed, we're headed back to Urban Outfitters, where we found this beautiful, nature-inspired frame. The highlight of the Mabelle Bed is the exaggerated, fan-like headboard crafted out of faux rattan. Pair with your favorite fluffy white comforter or boho-inspired throw to create a bright and sunny room.