10 Trundle Daybeds That'll Instantly Maximize Your Square Footage

Whether you want to save space or find alternatives for hosting your guests overnight, a trundle daybed is one option worth considering. It's versatile, can be used in either your living room or bedroom, and is available in plenty of designs and styles. It's also quick and easy to transform and a great option for those who may lack space but love having friends and family over.

How does a trundle daybed work?

A trundle daybed will usually have two sections: an upper space that acts as a daybed and a lower section that rolls or slides out underneath. While a twin daybed is the most common size, there are some options able to fit a full-, double-, or even queen-size mattress on top.

If you've been on the hunt for some time, you may have already asked yourself about the difference between a sleeper sofa and a trundle daybed. While a sleeper sofa can act as both a sofa and a bed, it can't serve both purposes simultaneously. On the other hand, a trundle daybed not only doubles the options but doubles the space. It's also ideal for those who don't necessarily want the look or feel of a sofa in their bedroom, guest room, or home office.

Although trundle daybeds can be costly, we guarantee you'll be getting a whole lot of bang for your buck. From velvet daybeds to midcentury modern frames, we've gathered the best picks in a range of sizes, prices, and styles.

The 10 Best Trundle Daybeds

Simple and exceptionally cost-effective, the Zinus Florence Twin Daybed is great if you're looking for something minimalistic that can fit with any style of home decor. Made of steel and offering premium support, the frame can fit mattresses ranging from 5 to 7 inches. It can also be assembled within minutes without any tools. Plus, it has a five-year warranty.

If you're looking for a daybed that has flair but doesn't have a huge price tag, the Zinus Suzanne may very well be your answer. Made of sustainable bamboo, it fits twin-size mattresses and doesn't require a box spring. It holds up to 350 pounds and can be assembled in less than an hour.

If you've designed your home with midcentury furniture and decor, this Camaflexi Daybed would be a perfect fit. It has a solid wood frame with a urethane finish for a sophisticated look. Its trundle rolls out with ease, and it's also available in a lighter Scandinavian oak finish.

This Baxton Studio trundle daybed has a stylish, modern look with its hardwood frame and button-tufted details. It's available in both white and black, and you don't need a box spring for its design.

With soft upholstery and fabric that feels luxurious, this Mr. Kate Upholstered Daybed includes a twin-size roll-out trundle that's easy to use. Designed with an elegantly tufted backrest, it's both comfy and luxe. It's also made with brass-toned tapered legs and has a one-year warranty. Plus, it has rollable casters that lock into position.

For its price and size, this Baxton Studio daybed is a winner. The trundle daybed is foam-padded with a wooden design and fits a queen mattress on top. With velvet fabric upholstery, it'll add a distinctly glamorous look to any room.

Made with a contemporary style, the Baxton Studio Emilie Daybed has both uniqueness and undeniable charm. It's ideal for those seeking a look similar to a sofa but with trundle daybed functionality. Its rolled-arm design gives it a classic and timeless look.

This Baxton Studio daybed is button tufted and upholstered with lush velvet fabric. It's available in a twin, full, or queen size. The cushy foam padding makes it extra comfortable to relax on throughout the day.

If you're looking for an option that has versatility, the Birch Lane Domenic Upholstered Daybed has the appearance of a sofa and still functions as a trundle daybed. It's made from solid and manufactured wood with linen upholstery. Score it in either a full or queen size.

Splurge-worthy and beautiful in design, this West Elm Urban Daybed and Trundle is made with a super-cozy, extra-deep seat. It's available in a range of different colors and fabrics, plus it has small wheels to help you roll out the trundle with ease.