The 9 Items Every Wedding Registry Should Have

While wedding registries differ for every couple, there are a few essential items that should be added to any type of newlywed wish list — especially for those who're just now moving in with one another. Building your first home together as a married couple means creating a space that matches both you and your partner's personal style. An easy start to this process is by throwing out old pots and pans (and anything else you've carted around with you for the past few years) to make space in your home for newer items. Items which, of course, can be added to your wedding registry checklist.

So, if you're about to start your registry and want to find products that will give your home a fresh and comforting feel, we've got you covered. From kitchen appliances to bedding and decor, here are the top wedding registry must-haves that will give your first home together a major glow-up.

1. A Great Cookware Set

Whether you're a bit of a novice in the kitchen or a low-key chef, new cookware is always a good idea for wedding registries. This 10-piece cookware set will turn an incomplete kitchen into a Michelin-ready workspace.

2. An Organization Splurge

Maybe you watched ​The Home Edit​ and have been obsessing over your future home's organization ever since. It can be pricey — and deemed non-essential — to splurge on food storage containers and excessive organizing bins, which is exactly why your registry is the best place to ask for it.

3. A Full Set of Towels

Now is definitely the time to toss out your old mismatched bath towels and upgrade to a full set. This spa-like plush bath towel set includes four bath towels, two hand towels, two washcloths, and one bath mat, making it the perfect option for couples wanting to revamp their bathroom essentials.

4. Bedding You've Always Wanted

A new duvet or quilt cover can transform any bedroom into your own private oasis — especially for newlyweds who already live together. We recommend replacing your current bedding with something that will make your house feel like home (or maybe even a hotel?).

5. A High-Tech Vacuum

Keep your new home clean daily with the help of a high-tech hands-free vacuum. The Roomba 675 is a bestselling model that not only learns your cleaning habits but will do the vacuuming for you. If you want more of a traditional option, Dyson is always a stellar choice.

6. An Upscale Coffee Maker

Coffee-loving couples should definitely consider upgrading their existing at-home coffee maker with the one of their dreams. Whether that's a fancy French press or a full-blown espresso machine, waking up a great cup of joe is the best way to keep a marriage healthy (that's what we believe, at least).

7. A High-End Kitchen Gadget

Love to bake? Or want to try out an old family recipe for your S.O. now that you're newlyweds? A new kitchen gadget, such as a heavy-duty stand mixer, is another wedding-registry must-have. If baking isn't really a hobby, go for an air fryer, Instant Pot, or blender that you'll use on the reg.

8. Fresh Luggage

An easy way to get extra excited for your honeymoon is by adding some travel accessories, such as new luggage, to your wedding registry. Many people often find that their go-to carry-on bag is most likely on its last leg, so tying the knot is a good opportunity to enhance your suitcase.

9. Celebratory Champagne Coupes

Including some kind of memorable glassware on your wedding registry, whether it be champagne or coupes or flutes featuring your monogram, is a great way to cherish your special day for years to come.