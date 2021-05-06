The Knot's 12 Most Popular Wedding Gifts of 2021

With vaccination numbers up and restrictions lifting in many states, the second half of 2021 is about to see a boom in weddings. That's why the most recent news from ​The Knot​, the leading digital resource for all things weddings, is so perfectly timed.

The company just announced the winners of the fifth annual The Knot Registry Awards, which recognizes the most wished-for products on The Knot Registry Store and offers recommendations from The Knot editors. From kitchen appliances to home office essentials to sustainable goods, the selected items are intended to lead engaged couples to the registry of their dreams.

"As more couples than ever before are in the thick of wedding planning right now, registering is one step of the planning process that can feel overwhelming," says The Knot executive editor Lauren Kay. "We're excited to share our curated list of top registry products to guide all couples through creating a registry that will help kick-start their newlywed lives together, whatever that may look like."