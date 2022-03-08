The Top 5 Kitchen Items Currently on Wedding Registries

With pandemic restrictions waning in many locations, it's likely that you've already received a few wedding invites for this year. Or, maybe you're planning a wedding of your own. That means you'll probably be creating and perusing wedding registries in the near future. To help narrow down the immense selection of goods out there, The Knot Registry Store shared the most popular wedding gifts couples are adding to their lists.

When it comes to the top products, kitchenware continues to reign supreme. These are are the top five kitchen items couples have been putting on their The Knot registries:

Over the years, virtual gift cards have also grown in popularity, which makes it easier for couples to shop for what they need when they need it. Here are the top five gift cards people have their eyes on:

Couples can also ask for experiences on their registries. So for those who prefer an adventure or date night instead of a specific item, that option is now available. Within this category, these are the most popular experiences The Knot is seeing on registries:

It's great that wedding registries are continuing to diversify. So whether you're planning your own registry or shopping for a soon-to-be-married couple, there are many options to choose from.