11 Midcentury Modern Coat Racks That Perfectly Combine Form and Function

Despite it being 2023, one design style has remained at the top of many of our home inspiration boards, and it dates back to the mid-20th century. Sure, we love the ways we've modernized home accessories and furniture — we're not quite sure where we'd be without our air fryer, for example — but midcentury modern's dedication to functional, high-quality wood pieces with character will always make it a supreme interior design style.

While there are obvious ways to bring elements of midcentury modern design into bedrooms (bed frames) and living rooms (couches and coffee tables), there are other areas of the home where it might be a little less straightforward, including the entryway. But don't worry — this home decor solution is ridiculously simple, and it won't break the bank.

Make your aesthetic clear from the moment you and others walk through the door with a midcentury modern coat rack, an easy and functional way to bring the design into your entryway. To get you started, we found the 11 best options you can shop online right now.

The Best Midcentury Modern Coat Racks

Prioritize function ‌and‌ form with this option from The Home Depot. This pick includes six hooks as well as two rounded shelves found at the center of the coat rack. Plus, it's made of sturdy, durable bamboo. With this, you're getting a design that is as thoughtful as it is artful.

Midcentury modern leans on clean lines, geometric inspiration, and the mixing of materials. Here we see a warm wood base accented with gold metal hooks. It's simple and elegant. Many shoppers wrote that they weren't only impressed with the appearance but were also surprised by the rack's durability, noting that it can easily hold a number of jackets and backpacks.

If you like the look of the above coat hanger but were hoping to keep things under $50, consider this option from Urban Outfitters. It's available in two colors and sizes. To keep it at $49, opt for the brown wash with classic black accents in the smaller size, featuring five hooks.

Be prepared to explain to visitors that no, this coat rack isn't a miraculous thrifting find but is instead from Wayfair (and then be prepared for them to ask for a link). This unique coat rack, available in a light and dark red-brown finish, contrasts warm, natural wood with cold silver as well as straight lines with curves and rounded knobs. In addition to hooks at both the top and middle of this rack, you'll also find an umbrella holder at the bottom.

For small spaces, this option from AllModern is an excellent choice. It's multifunctional without taking up an exorbitant amount of space, offering six tiered hooks and an attached stool. Since you'll be combining your coat or hat rack and bench into one single item, this is the only piece of furniture your mudroom needs. Talk about a smart use of your square footage!

Shoppers are obsessed with this eight-hook coat rack from Birch Lane, which is made of solid mango wood (sturdy) and black iron (‌really‌ sturdy). As one customer notes, it's "extremely well made" and stable, "even on old wonky wood floors." And while this option leans a bit more rustic, the combination of materials as well as the geometric design gives it that midcentury modern flare. It's ‌Mad Men‌ meets ‌Fixer Upper‌.

If keeping things green is important to you, opt for this pick from West Elm, which is both sustainably sourced and fair-trade certified. It's crafted out of mango wood — sourced from trees no longer producing fruit — and has a burnt wax finish. The top of this rack features five tapered hooks, and at the bottom, you'll find a shelf perfect for wet umbrellas.

For a simple, freestanding coat rack, grab this pick from Amazon. It has eight hooks stacked at different heights around the center post, allowing you to layer jackets, hats, and scarves. Plus, the price point is pretty unbeatable.

If you have the budget for it, please get this rack from Design Within Reach. It's all about functionality, with a ladder-inspired design that takes up minimal space while giving you ample storage. Leaning against the wall, you'll find six gold hooks spread across the top, and at the bottom, where the rack is furthest from the wall, there's a large shelf that can hold everything from bags to shoes.

Though not ‌exactly‌ a coat rack, these wall-mounted hooks are a great option for those with limited space and those on a tighter budget. These are made from heavy-duty walnut wood and are finished with a touch of gold.

We think we saved the best for last. This coat rack from AllModern is designed with a conelike shape, with three separate posts coming together(ish) near the top, connected by two shelves. Each post has three outward-facing pegs, giving you a total of nine places to hang jackets and two spacious storage spots. Also, simply put, it's just beautiful.