Cool Coat Racks That Don't Look Like They're From the 1800s

Our apologies to coat racks, but when it comes time to buy home decor for a new space, they're one of the items we least look forward to purchasing. So much so, that it's often not until that first cold spell or week of rain that we even consider looking into getting one. While many items can be dual-purpose (you know, looking good and doing a job), coat racks nearly always feel one-dimensional — just there to become a pile of your wet winter wear.

But it's officially rainy and snowy season and our homes are in desperate need of one, and what we've learned is that some of our favorite stores are full of updated takes on the entryway essential. From CB2 to Target, we found modern coat racks that look so good, we kind of don't want to hang our jackets on them. With prices starting at just $40, these are the 10 coolest coat racks you can buy online today.

HAY is one of our favorite stores for one-off, unique pieces. While we typically go to them for glassware and lamps, we're loving this coat rack that features a minimalist base and intricate woven top designed to look like it's been knit. This rack is available in four glossy colors: black, gray, toffee, and white.

If you're looking for something that looks good and doesn't break the bank, consider this coat rack from Target's Honey-Can-Do line. The top is painted in a wood-inspired finish to give it a true, tree-like look, contrasting the modern black base. As a bonus, this rack includes a handy round tray in the middle to act as a catchall.

For something a bit more maximalist, this rack from Lumens is a great option. While the structural design itself is eye-catching, we equally love the variety of bold color options. You can snag this coat rack in marine blue, olive, and even a fire-engine red.

This coat rack from CB2 is for the truly modern home that favors dark colors, harsh lines, and cold materials — it's kind of like futuristic, sculptural art. The base is made of a solid marine black marble and the four posts are crafted from polished stainless steel.

One of the downsides of a compact coat rack is that if you hang up one wet item, suddenly your previously-dry coats, hats, and scarves are all at least mildly damp. To avoid that problem, consider this triangular coat rack from Urban Outfitters that includes three spaced-out posts. In the middle you'll find two trays, the top of which includes a cut-out designed for lengthier umbrellas — just place the top of your umbrella on the bottom tray and run it up through the second.

While this may look like a wall-mounted coat rack, it actually leans up against the wall, making it a renter-friendly option. It's also excellent for smaller spaces since it's unobtrusive and features a top rack that acts as an extra storage space for bags, shoes, and more.

Whether your home is in the desert or simply desert-inspired, you'll want this Saguaro-like coat rack tree — or, perhaps more aptly, coat rack cactus. This option is designed to hold up to 300 pounds without falling in either direction, even when the weight isn't perfectly balanced. And since the posts here curve upwards, it allows you to hook everything from umbrellas to bags and jackets.

Crate & Barrel's Tate Coat Rack Tree is inspired by the '60s with its midcentury modern design. It's made out of solid wood with a walnut finish and has quickly become a favorite amongst shoppers. Some loved the "modern and classy" style while others were fond of its size. "It is a small enough footprint to fit in our small entryway but still holds multiple coats and bags,"

writes one reviewer.

For the Scandinavian home that prefers bright, light colors and unique details, grab this oak coat rack from Wood Furniture. It features eight different circular pegs of various sizes placed from the middle to the top of the rack, giving you plenty of space to store coats, hats, bags, and the like.

And if you like that design but prefer a more modern material like metal, this option from Wayfair is a great alternative. Shoppers note that the base is "very sturdy," keeping it from toppling over even when piled high with the heaviest of gear.