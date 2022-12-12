The 17 Best CB2 Dupes to Get the High-Design Look for Less

If you're anything like us, chances are CB2 can be a major source of design inspo when making over a space. But as much as we love all of the modern and contemporary decor finds, the prices aren't always budget friendly. Luckily, there are plenty of CB2 dupes on the market that will get you the same high-design look for less. Check out 16 of our favorite CB2 lookalikes below.

​​‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)‌

1. Bouclé Chair

Bouclé chairs have been a major hit recently, but if you can't fathom shelling out almost $1,000 for a chair, this pick from Castlery is a spot-on dupe. And if you're looking for something even cheaper with a slightly different design, try the Latitude Run Deshaune Bouclé Upholstered Swivel Barrel Accent Chair from Wayfair.

2. Ladder Bookcase

Make the most of your wall space with a similar look for less.

3. Curved Sofa

Need a curved sofa in your life that won't break the bank? Try this pick from Wayfair.

4. Acrylic Coffee Table

Add a touch of sophistication to any living room with an acrylic coffee table. And if you're looking for an even cheaper option, you can get a tempered glass coffee table for even less.

5. Pillow-Top Ottoman

With a cloudlike top, this ottoman is almost identical to the original.

6. Lacquer Desk

This modern desk under $200 is ideal for small spaces.

7. Mushroom Lamp

Get the retro mushroom lamp look for a little over $100.

8. Woven Dining Chair

You can order four of these CB2 dining chair dupes for less than the price of one of the originals.

9. Floor Lamp

Brighten up your space with not one but three lampshades with this affordable floor lamp.

10. Acrylic Nesting Tables

These acrylic nesting tables are perfect for modern spaces.

11. Leather Pouf

For over $100 less, you can score the same elevated leather pouf look. All you need is an insert.

12. Acrylic Bench

With a mix of acrylic and velvet, this bench is beyond chic.

13. Gold Flatware Set

Swap out standard silver flatware with a stylish (and budget-friendly) gold set.

14. Tufted Bed Frame

With the addition of gold legs, this Wayfair bed looks just as luxe as the original.

15. Fluted Candle Holders

Perfect for adding a soft glow to your space.

16. Pampas Grass

Get four times the amount of amber faux pampas grass for almost the same price at Amazon.

17. Bouclé Dining Chair

Make a major statement in your dining room even on a budget with this CB2 dupe.