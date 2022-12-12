The 17 Best CB2 Dupes to Get the High-Design Look for Less

By Pauline Lacsamana December 12, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
If you're anything like us, chances are CB2 can be a major source of design inspo when making over a space. But as much as we love all of the modern and contemporary decor finds, the prices aren't always budget friendly. Luckily, there are plenty of CB2 dupes on the market that will get you the same high-design look for less. Check out 16 of our favorite CB2 lookalikes below.

​​‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)

1. Bouclé Chair

Original: CB2 Gwyneth Ivory Bouclé Chair, $999

Dupe: Castlery Amber Bouclé Swivel Chair, $599

Bouclé chairs have been a major hit recently, but if you can't fathom shelling out almost $1,000 for a chair, this pick from Castlery is a spot-on dupe. And if you're looking for something even cheaper with a slightly different design, try the Latitude Run Deshaune Bouclé Upholstered Swivel Barrel Accent Chair from Wayfair.

2. Ladder Bookcase

Original: CB2 Helix Walnut Bookcase, $349

Dupe: Nathan James Theo 5-Shelf Wood Modern Bookcase, $131.42

Make the most of your wall space with a similar look for less.

3. Curved Sofa

Original: CB2 Curvo Sofa, $2,299

Dupe: Willa Arlo Interiors Shurtz Upholstered Sofa, $1,099.99

Need a curved sofa in your life that won't break the bank? Try this pick from Wayfair.

4. Acrylic Coffee Table

Original: CB2 Peekaboo Acrylic Coffee Table, $399

Dupe: Safavieh Home Collection Atka Coffee Table, $292.49

Add a touch of sophistication to any living room with an acrylic coffee table. And if you're looking for an even cheaper option, you can get a tempered glass coffee table for even less.

5. Pillow-Top Ottoman

Original: CB2 Lumin Snow White Ottoman, $1,099

Dupe: Modway Commix Down-Filled Overstuffed Upholstered Ottoman, $440.54

With a cloudlike top, this ottoman is almost identical to the original.

6. Lacquer Desk

Original: CB2 Runway White Lacquer Desk, $449

Dupe: Simple Living Ridley Desk, $185.49

This modern desk under $200 is ideal for small spaces.

7. Mushroom Lamp

Original: CB2 Senza White Glass Table Lamp, $249

Dupe: Urban Outfitters Alice Glass Table Lamp, $119

Get the retro mushroom lamp look for a little over $100.

8. Woven Dining Chair

Original: CB2 Woven Black Leather Dining Chair, $449

Dupe: Project 62 Wellfleet Woven Leather Metal Base Dining Chairs (set of 2), $150

You can order four of these CB2 dining chair dupes for less than the price of one of the originals.

9. Floor Lamp

Original: CB2 Trio Floor Lamp, $299

Dupe: Globe Electric 3-Light Matte Gold Floor Lamp, $134.99

Brighten up your space with not one but three lampshades with this affordable floor lamp.

10. Acrylic Nesting Tables

Original: CB2 3-Piece Peekaboo Acrylic Nesting Table Set, $249

Dupe: Pure Dcor Acrylic Nesting Tables (set of 3), $170

These acrylic nesting tables are perfect for modern spaces.

11. Leather Pouf

Original: CB2 Leather Pouf, $199

Dupe: Leatherooze Handmade Unstuffed Leather Pouf, $78.99

For over $100 less, you can score the same elevated leather pouf look. All you need is an insert.

12. Acrylic Bench

Original: CB2 Acrylic Dark Grey Velvet Bench, $699

Dupe: Modway Roam Modern Upholstered Acrylic Bench, $215.94

With a mix of acrylic and velvet, this bench is beyond chic.

13. Gold Flatware Set

Original: CB2 20-Piece Brushed Gold Flatware Set, $99.95

Dupe: Oliviola 20-Piece Matte Gold Silverware Set, $34.99

Swap out standard silver flatware with a stylish (and budget-friendly) gold set.

14. Tufted Bed Frame

Original: CB2 Forte Grey Bed (Queen), $1,799

Dupe: Etta Avenue Rolando Upholstered Bed (Queen), $749.99

With the addition of gold legs, this Wayfair bed looks just as luxe as the original.

15. Fluted Candle Holders

Original: CB2 Ezra Amber Tea Light Candle Holders (set of 6), $47.70

Dupe: VOHO Votive Candle Holders (set of 6), $29.99

Perfect for adding a soft glow to your space.

16. Pampas Grass

Original: CB2 Faux Pampas Grass Stem, $9.95

Dupe: WESAIL 4-Pack Artificial Bush Pampas Grass, $15.99

Get four times the amount of amber faux pampas grass for almost the same price at Amazon.

17. Bouclé Dining Chair

Original: CB2 Stature Ivory Dining Armchair, $429

Dupe: Meridian Furniture Athena Collection Bouclé Dining Chair, $301.96

Make a major statement in your dining room even on a budget with this CB2 dupe.

