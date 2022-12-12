The 17 Best CB2 Dupes to Get the High-Design Look for Less

If you're anything like us, chances are CB2 can be a major source of design inspo when making over a space. But as much as we love all of the modern and contemporary decor finds, the prices aren't always budget friendly. Luckily, there are plenty of CB2 dupes on the market that will get you the same high-design look for less. Check out 16 of our favorite CB2 lookalikes below.
Video of the Day
(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)
1. Bouclé Chair
Original: CB2 Gwyneth Ivory Bouclé Chair, $999
Bouclé chairs have been a major hit recently, but if you can't fathom shelling out almost $1,000 for a chair, this pick from Castlery is a spot-on dupe. And if you're looking for something even cheaper with a slightly different design, try the Latitude Run Deshaune Bouclé Upholstered Swivel Barrel Accent Chair from Wayfair.
2. Ladder Bookcase
Original: CB2 Helix Walnut Bookcase, $349
Make the most of your wall space with a similar look for less.
3. Curved Sofa
Original: CB2 Curvo Sofa, $2,299
Need a curved sofa in your life that won't break the bank? Try this pick from Wayfair.
4. Acrylic Coffee Table
Original: CB2 Peekaboo Acrylic Coffee Table, $399
Add a touch of sophistication to any living room with an acrylic coffee table. And if you're looking for an even cheaper option, you can get a tempered glass coffee table for even less.
5. Pillow-Top Ottoman
Original: CB2 Lumin Snow White Ottoman, $1,099
With a cloudlike top, this ottoman is almost identical to the original.
6. Lacquer Desk
Original: CB2 Runway White Lacquer Desk, $449
This modern desk under $200 is ideal for small spaces.
7. Mushroom Lamp
Original: CB2 Senza White Glass Table Lamp, $249
Get the retro mushroom lamp look for a little over $100.
8. Woven Dining Chair
You can order four of these CB2 dining chair dupes for less than the price of one of the originals.
9. Floor Lamp
Original: CB2 Trio Floor Lamp, $299
Brighten up your space with not one but three lampshades with this affordable floor lamp.
10. Acrylic Nesting Tables
These acrylic nesting tables are perfect for modern spaces.
11. Leather Pouf
Original: CB2 Leather Pouf, $199
For over $100 less, you can score the same elevated leather pouf look. All you need is an insert.
12. Acrylic Bench
Original: CB2 Acrylic Dark Grey Velvet Bench, $699
With a mix of acrylic and velvet, this bench is beyond chic.
13. Gold Flatware Set
Swap out standard silver flatware with a stylish (and budget-friendly) gold set.
14. Tufted Bed Frame
Original: CB2 Forte Grey Bed (Queen), $1,799
With the addition of gold legs, this Wayfair bed looks just as luxe as the original.
15. Fluted Candle Holders
Perfect for adding a soft glow to your space.
16. Pampas Grass
Original: CB2 Faux Pampas Grass Stem, $9.95
Get four times the amount of amber faux pampas grass for almost the same price at Amazon.
17. Bouclé Dining Chair
Original: CB2 Stature Ivory Dining Armchair, $429
Make a major statement in your dining room even on a budget with this CB2 dupe.