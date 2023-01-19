10 Wall-Mounted Coat Racks That'll Instantly Save You Square Footage

Let's face it, we don't all have the square footage for a freestanding coat rack in our homes. Yes, traditional racks on their own aren't tremendously large, but add your winter puffer, rain jacket, tote, and duffle and suddenly, that skinny rod is taking up nearly your entire entryway. As hard as you might try, they don't shove into the corner quite as you'd hope, and that cute design is quickly lost under the pile of sky-high coats (made only messier by randomly assorted posts).

Yet with all that said, you still need something. After all, you can't just shove your snow- and rain-covered coats into your closet full of clean, ‌dry‌ clothes. The best alternative? A wall-mounted coat rack. Rather than attempting to put your rack as close to the wall as you can, wall-mounted versions literally attach to it. And the horizontal hooks, as opposed to ones circling around the entire perimeter, keep coats, scarves, and bags organized and mess-free.

With winter in full swing and a rainy spring quickly approaching, a coat rack is a must, so we found the 10 best wall-mounted models you can buy online today.

The 10 Best Wall-Mounted Coat Racks

Your coat rack won't be full all year, so rather than opting for a 10-hook rack that remains empty nine months out of 12, grab this option from West Elm that features retractable hooks. When you don't need them, you can just fold the pinewood pegs up for a clean, mess-free look that doubles as a piece of art.

With its 180-degree rotating design, these coat hooks can lay flush with the wall when not in use. The five pegs swivel out, allowing you to stack them according to what you need that day. Despite its small appearance, it manages to hold up to 48.5 pounds.

There are few better options for maximalists than this funky coat rack you can grab from Wayfair. The way the posts and hooks are layered and colored, it kind of looks like an elevated solar system model (and personally, we're loving it).

If you're looking for old European elegance in your home decor, consider this hook rack from Anthropologie. The intricate floral design and gold-finished iron give this pick an antique feel. If you want to tell friends you grabbed this from an estate sale, we'll keep your secret.

We love that this midcentury modern option from Urban Outfitters is available in two colors, both fitting different vibes. The hooks on the natural wood option are finished in gold, leaning a little toward glamour, while the brown option is complete with matte black hooks if you prefer to keep things classic.

Keep it simple with this set of customer-loved coat racks from Amazon for under $35. The racks have over 12,700 five-star ratings, with reviewers calling the construction "strong" and "sturdy" and one shopper even writing, "We have a coat on every hook as well as a few miscellaneous items [hanging] and have no issues."

In general, mounted coat racks are great for small spaces, but this pick from The Home Depot takes it one step further. Above the five double hooks, you'll find three cubbies and an entire top shelf where you can store a catchall tray, a basket of winter mittens and hats, or whatever else you may need in your entryway.

This midcentury-modern-inspired option from West Elm combines two entryway essentials: a coat rack and mirror for last-minute touch-ups. This may be one of the pricier options on the list, but it's one of the more high-quality racks, made of solid, sustainably sourced wood in a pecan finish and featuring antique bronze hardware.

This is the rack for someone who finds themself unable to choose between a freestanding and wall-mounted coat rack. Yes, this is the ladder; however, the treelike, vertical design gives it a similar appearance to a more traditional rack but with the appeal and benefits of a wall-mounted version (i.e., it really can be shoved into and attached to a corner). It is available in gold and black, it's a favorite of CB2 shoppers, and it's just under $30 — you kind of can't go wrong here.

You don't have to live on the water to want the coastal grandmother look, and this white oak coat rack will make your space look straight out of a Nancy Meyers movie. While you can totally stop at just the one, you also have the option to bundle and expand with this set, which includes an additional coat rack and accompanying storage bench.