These 5 Coat Racks From Amazon Perfectly Blend Form and Function

Some entryway items are really fun to buy. Benches? Fun to buy. Mirrors? Fun to buy. Coat racks? Honestly ... a lot less fun to buy. But what if we communally decide to say so long to boring coat racks and instead opt for models that add to our decor instead of retracting from it? We'll get the revolution started over here at Hunker with five coat racks from Amazon that will work with your style, not against it.

Best Midcentury Modern Coat Rack

Get that streamlined look with Adesso's walnut wood, four-hook, midcentury modern coat rack. It may be simple, but it still manages to make a statement with the unique way its top mirrors its base.

Best Vintage-Inspired Coat Rack

Class up your space with this nine-hook freestanding coat rack that honestly looks handmade. A passed-down family heirloom or an Amazon buy? The world will never know.

Best Wall-Mounted Coat Rack

Select from seven stains for this wall-mounted coat rack that doubles as a piece of sculptural wall art when it isn't hanging all your essentials.

Best Modern Coat Rack

This coat rack and clothing rack hybrid is an unexpected take on a classic entryway piece. Opt for wooden or gold hangers for an extra-sleek look.

Best Storage Coat Rack

Cut front door clutter once and for all with this four-in-one storage solution. In addition to its two coat trees, you'll get a shoe rack, storage box, and entryway bench all in one. Organization has never looked so good.

