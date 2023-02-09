These 5 Coat Racks From Amazon Perfectly Blend Form and Function

By Erin Lassner February 9, 2023
Some entryway items are really fun to buy. Benches? Fun to buy. Mirrors? Fun to buy. Coat racks? Honestly ... a lot less fun to buy. But what if we communally decide to say so long to boring coat racks and instead opt for models that add to our decor instead of retracting from it? We'll get the revolution started over here at Hunker with five coat racks from Amazon that will work with your style, not against it.

Best Midcentury Modern Coat Rack

If you want all the benefits of a traditional coat rack without the look, this Amazon find will certainly fit the bill. It holds 50 pounds and is crafted from plywood with walnut oak wood veneer.

Amazon

Adesso Toby Coat Rack

Get that streamlined look with Adesso's walnut wood, four-hook, midcentury modern coat rack. It may be simple, but it still manages to make a statement with the unique way its top mirrors its base.

Best Vintage-Inspired Coat Rack

Keep it classic with this freestanding coat rack crafted from thick, solid wood. It's finished with environmentally friendly lacquer, which is waterproof, anti-corrosion, and non-toxic. The nine well-spaced hooks with accommodate the whole crew.

Amazon

Suohui Natural Willow Wooden Coat Rack

Class up your space with this nine-hook freestanding coat rack that honestly looks handmade. A passed-down family heirloom or an Amazon buy? The world will never know.

Best Wall-Mounted Coat Rack

We love a space-saving solution and this wall-mounted coat rack is just that. Hang it in your entryway for storage when you need it and a piece of sculptural wall art when you don't.

Amazon

Umbra Sticks Multi Rack

Select from seven stains for this wall-mounted coat rack that doubles as a piece of sculptural wall art when it isn't hanging all your essentials.

Best Modern Coat Rack

Keep it sleek with this sturdy metal coat rack. It has three circular gold hooks in addition to its space for hangers. Plus, it takes under 10 minutes to assemble and has a very generous two-year warranty.

Amazon

Emiah Freestanding Metal Coat Rack

This coat rack and clothing rack hybrid is an unexpected take on a classic entryway piece. Opt for wooden or gold hangers for an extra-sleek look.

Best Storage Coat Rack

This clever space-saving solution has all your entryway needs in one. It's a coat rack, shoe rack, bench, and a lift-top storage box. It's also just a good-looking piece of furniture.

Amazon

Chasing Tigers 4-in-1 Coat Rack

Cut front door clutter once and for all with this four-in-one storage solution. In addition to its two coat trees, you'll get a shoe rack, storage box, and entryway bench all in one. Organization has never looked so good.

