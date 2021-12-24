13 TikTok Recipes That Made Waves in 2021

If you happen to love food, you've probably bookmarked a few viral recipes on your TikTok feed this year. Now, as we approach the end of 2021, we're looking back at some of the best viral TikTok food creations of the year, from whipped drinks to every pasta hack you can imagine.

1. Baked Feta Pasta

Grocery stores in Finland ran out of feta thanks to this viral recipe, which calls for an entire block of the cheese.

Learn all about it here.

2. Nature's Cereal

Funnily enough, there's absolutely no cereal in this recipe, which even caught the attention of Lizzo.

Learn all about it here.

3. Smashed Brussels Sprouts

Forget smashed potatoes — smashed Brussels sprouts are where it's at! Top them off with spices and cheese, and you've got a perfect snack or side dish.

Learn all about it here.

4. Whipped Lemonade

Whipped coffee was so 2020. In the summer of 2021, whipped lemonade took over on TikTok.

Learn all about it here.

5. Pasta Skewers

Can you really go wrong with pasta? Try it in skewer form — we think you'll like it.

Learn all about it here.

6. Succulent Pasta

You need to be a little crafty to create these pasta sculptures, but the end result is so worth the effort.

Learn all about it here.

7. Frozen Honey

It doesn't get easier than this one-ingredient recipe for a sweet treat.

Learn all about it here.

8. Ramen Lasagna

We're here for the Asian-Italian fusion.

Learn all about it here.

9. Pasta Chips

Use an air fryer to get your pasta nice and crispy if you'd like to eat it as a chip.

Learn all about it here.

10. Angel Milk

This sweet beverage is like a version of cereal milk — sweetened milk with vanilla.

Learn all about it here.

11. Cucumbers with Ranch Seasoning

For a surprisingly low-cal snack, sprinkle your cukes with ranch seasoning rather than dipping them in ranch dressing.

Learn all about it here.

12. Grilled Sunflower Head

If you're going to try out this recipe, be warned — eating a grilled sunflower head can get messy.

Learn all about it here.

13. Creamy Ramen Noodles

Bet you wish you knew about this ramen upgrade sooner!

Learn all about it here.