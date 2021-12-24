13 TikTok Recipes That Made Waves in 2021

If you happen to love food, you've probably bookmarked a few viral recipes on your TikTok feed this year. Now, as we approach the end of 2021, we're looking back at some of the best viral TikTok food creations of the year, from whipped drinks to every pasta hack you can imagine.
Video of the Day
1. Baked Feta Pasta
Grocery stores in Finland ran out of feta thanks to this viral recipe, which calls for an entire block of the cheese.
2. Nature's Cereal
Funnily enough, there's absolutely no cereal in this recipe, which even caught the attention of Lizzo.
3. Smashed Brussels Sprouts
Forget smashed potatoes — smashed Brussels sprouts are where it's at! Top them off with spices and cheese, and you've got a perfect snack or side dish.
4. Whipped Lemonade
Whipped coffee was so 2020. In the summer of 2021, whipped lemonade took over on TikTok.
5. Pasta Skewers
Can you really go wrong with pasta? Try it in skewer form — we think you'll like it.
6. Succulent Pasta
You need to be a little crafty to create these pasta sculptures, but the end result is so worth the effort.
7. Frozen Honey
It doesn't get easier than this one-ingredient recipe for a sweet treat.
8. Ramen Lasagna
We're here for the Asian-Italian fusion.
9. Pasta Chips
Use an air fryer to get your pasta nice and crispy if you'd like to eat it as a chip.
10. Angel Milk
This sweet beverage is like a version of cereal milk — sweetened milk with vanilla.
11. Cucumbers with Ranch Seasoning
For a surprisingly low-cal snack, sprinkle your cukes with ranch seasoning rather than dipping them in ranch dressing.
12. Grilled Sunflower Head
If you're going to try out this recipe, be warned — eating a grilled sunflower head can get messy.
13. Creamy Ramen Noodles
Bet you wish you knew about this ramen upgrade sooner!
Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.