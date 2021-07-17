This Clever Idea Makes Cucumbers Taste Less Boring

If TikTok were a university, social media users would be life-long students. The app, after all, is the ultimate platform for learning how to hack your way through the kitchen. For example, TikTok has taught us how to remove the oven door and turn pasta into chips. It can even offer new ways to eat your veggies, as proven by a recent trend on the app.

The idea involves pairing fresh cucumbers with ranch seasoning — not dressing, but ​seasoning​. In a popular TikTok video, user @ashleyc5803 slices a cucumber and places the pieces in a resealable plastic bag. Next, she adds ranch seasoning, then shakes the bag until the cucumber slices are coated. The result? A salty-savory-crunchy snack.

However, if you're trying to cut back on single-use plastic, don't let let the plastic bag part deter you. You can simply skip it and use a container with a lid; even a mason jar will do.

Another option is to slice one end of the cucumber and simply dip it into the seasoning. In fact, TikTok user @janellerohner did just that in a popular video. This method works especially well with smaller cucumber varieties, like Kirby cucumbers.

Some TikTok users argue that the snack is the same as dipping cucumbers into ranch dressing. But in reality, it's actually quite different. Here's why: Ranch seasoning has a more concentrated flavor, as the herbs aren't watered down with dressing ingredients like oil and, well, water. Plus, the dry seasoning is more travel-friendly. It can also fully coat every cucumber slice without making a mess.

How to Make Your Own Ranch Seasoning at Home:

Although ranch seasoning is easy to find at the supermarket, store-bought versions are often high in sodium and additives. They also contain powdered milk, which can be issue if you're vegan or lactose intolerant.

For a simpler dairy-free option, make dry ranch seasoning at home. Mix two teaspoons each dried dill, dried parsley, onion powder, and garlic powder. Onion and garlic granules also work well.

Feel free to use more or less of any herb, depending on your preference. You can also add one or two teaspoons of nutritional yeast for a savory kick.

Finally, add one-half to one teaspoon each of salt and ground black pepper. Mix until evenly combined, then enjoy. Yum!