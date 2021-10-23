This Viral TikTok Lasagna Might Be the Newest Baked Feta Pasta

There's no doubt that instant ramen has always been a pantry staple. But in the past year, it's become a go-to ingredient in TikTok recipes, and we couldn't be more excited. After all, instant ramen is wonderfully versatile, so we're always looking for new ways to enjoy it.

In the latest installment of "instant ramen hacks," people are turning the popular pantry item into lasagna. Yes, you read that right — lasagna. In a viral TikTok video, user @ramenkingivan transforms a packet of instant ramen into a cheesy, gooey mini lasagna.

As you can imagine, people had mixed feelings about the dish. Some TikTok users were perplexed by the concept, while others were eager to try it out for themselves. Still, the video has received 4.5 million views and counting, so it's clear that folks are curious about the recipe.

How to make ramen lasagna:

Ramen lasagna can be made without exact ingredient measurements, so it's very forgiving. @Ramenkingivan simply adds uncooked (and unbroken) instant ramen noodles to an oven-safe dish, then adds layers of pasta sauce and grated cheese.

He adds another layer of instant ramen noodles, then repeats this sequence until he's reached the top of the dish. Finally, he finishes it off with sauce, cheese, and crushed dried ramen noodles, then bakes it for 25 to 30 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Other instant ramen ideas:

If ramen lasagna isn't your thing, you'll be glad to know that @ramenkingivan has plenty of other ideas. He truly is the king of ramen, as his username suggests! On his TikTok page, you'll find dishes like ramen feta pasta and ramen deviled eggs. He's even made ramen pasta chips, a spin on the beloved pasta chip snack.

You can also try making creamy ramen, a recipe that's recently gone viral on TikTok. For a herb-filled garlicky version, try our pesto creamy ramen recipe.