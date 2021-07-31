This 1-Ingredient Frozen Dessert Is Trending On TikTok

If there's anything that TikTok has shown us, it's that the best food hacks are often the least complicated. Just take a look at smoked cream cheese, ranch cucumbers, and the life-changing feta pasta. Each of these recipes calls for simple ingredients and even simpler steps. But if you're looking for more hacks to add to your rotation, you might like frozen honey, the newest TikTok trend.

As you can probably guess, frozen honey is honey that's been, well, frozen. However, unlike liquid, honey doesn't actually fully solidify in the freezer — it develops a thick, gummy-like consistency instead. This means the honey squeezes out of the bottle very slowly (like, slower than usual), resulting in a cold and chewy treat that people eat like candy.

People are obsessed with the hack. On TikTok, the hashtag "frozen honey" has 469 million views and counting. It goes without saying, though, that the treat is extremely sweet. If you're watching your blood sugar levels, check with your doc to see how much honey is right for you. Oh, and don't forget to brush your teeth!

What can you add to frozen honey?

Some TikTok users have mixed honey with corn syrup and Kool-Aid powder for extra flavor. Others have even tried the hack with just corn syrup and Kool-Aid for a non-honey version.

Tips for making frozen honey:

It's worth noting that removing (read: squeezing) honey out of the bottle calls for some elbow grease. This can be an issue if your honey is in a glass bottle. That said, TikTok users have been pouring their honey into small plastic water bottles before popping it in the freezer.

You can also use a clean, empty condiment bottle or — for a mini version — freeze honey sticks, as suggested by TikTok user @therealmelindastrauss. The latter is an excellent option if you'd like to try the trend without eating actual globs of honey.