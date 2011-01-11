20 Paint Colors That Go With Cherry Wood

If the first color that comes to mind when you think of cherry wood is a warm reddish-brown, it may be difficult to immediately think of paint colors to pair it with besides dependable neutrals, such as beige, cream, and white. Likewise, when people think of cherry wood furniture, they often think of the most common furniture styles associated with that color scheme and find them dated.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Cherry wood actually comes in various tones, even when it originates from the same tree: The heartwood (from the inner part of the trunk) can be a reddish brown, while the sapwood (from the layer just below the bark) may be paler in color. Cherry wood also gets darker when exposed to air and natural light, which really adds to its charm. A brand-new, tan-colored cherry wood bookcase in a room that gets a lot of sunlight can take on a darker reddish tone over time (even just a matter of months), which is something to consider when finding the right paint to pair with a just out-of-the box item.

Advertisement

Also, "cherry wood has color characteristics ranging from an orange-yellow to red depending on the type of stain," notes L.A.-based designer Mark A. Hermogeno, owner and principal designer of Hermogeno Designs. And the grain can contain different colors as well.

With such color variations, when choosing paint colors to match cherry wood furniture, "the first thing you need to determine is style," says the designer. "Modern interiors generally are studies in monochromatic or bold statements," Hermogeno says. As you consider the mood you'd like to create in a room with cherry wood furnishings, he suggests asking yourself these questions: "Do you want a soothing feeling?" Pairing them with cool colors such as blue, purple, and green can have that calming effect. "Or do you want to create excitement?" Then you may consider warm colors that do that, like orange, red, and yellow.

Advertisement

Take the time to look at the cherry wood furniture you have (or want to purchase) and examine the dominant hues in the finish, then look to the color wheel for ideas. Complementary colors are ones that lie opposite each other (a darker reddish-brown or burgundy wood with teal, for example), while analogous colors are three that sit side by side (like an orange-hued wood with red and gold). Also consider the grain pattern of your cherry wood furniture, which may reveal color variation that will inspire you in your search.

Advertisement

Types of Cherry Wood

Cherry wood has been a popular furniture material for furniture for centuries because of its hardness (which gives it exceptional durability), and how beautifully it ages, darkening in color over time. There are six main types of cherry wood:

Advertisement

​ Black Cherry ​ is widely used, and known by different names, such as American Cherry. It is found in parts of, you guessed it, the U.S., mostly in the eastern states, as well as Canada and Central America, and can grow more than 100 feet tall. When cut, it has a light pinkish brown color and becomes more reddish brown over time. While it has some curly patterns, the grain tends to be straight.

​ is widely used, and known by different names, such as American Cherry. It is found in parts of, you guessed it, the U.S., mostly in the eastern states, as well as Canada and Central America, and can grow more than 100 feet tall. When cut, it has a light pinkish brown color and becomes more reddish brown over time. While it has some curly patterns, the grain tends to be straight. ​ Sweet Cherry (or European or Wild Cherry) ​ is found in Asian and Europe. It's known to be a bit stronger than black cherry wood, and it can grow up to 65 feet high. Sweet cherry has more of a golden brown appearance with light exposure. It can have a wavy grain but tends to be straight, and is known to be friendly to work with by hand or machine.

​ is found in Asian and Europe. It's known to be a bit stronger than black cherry wood, and it can grow up to 65 feet high. Sweet cherry has more of a golden brown appearance with light exposure. It can have a wavy grain but tends to be straight, and is known to be friendly to work with by hand or machine. ​ Brazilian cherry, also known as Jatoba ​, is part of the legume (pea) family. It is dense and favored for flooring for this reason, as well as its interesting interlocking grain. Found in regions of the Americas, it can grow up to 130 feet high and its heartwood color varies, from dark reddish-brown to light orange brown. Because of its high hardness rating, its wood can be more scratch-resistant.

​, is part of the legume (pea) family. It is dense and favored for flooring for this reason, as well as its interesting interlocking grain. Found in regions of the Americas, it can grow up to 130 feet high and its heartwood color varies, from dark reddish-brown to light orange brown. Because of its high hardness rating, its wood can be more scratch-resistant. ​ Patagonian Cherry (or Rosewood and Curupau) ​ can grow as tall as 165 feet and originates in South America. It color can be pale brown with a pinkish hue or light orange and yellow. From the rose family, it is slightly harder than Brazilian cherry, making it quite resilient, and has a straight grain texture, often with darker streaks of black and brown.

​ can grow as tall as 165 feet and originates in South America. It color can be pale brown with a pinkish hue or light orange and yellow. From the rose family, it is slightly harder than Brazilian cherry, making it quite resilient, and has a straight grain texture, often with darker streaks of black and brown. ​ Chilean Cherry (also known as Coigue) ​ is from the beech family and found in Argentina and Chile. A softer wood, it is easier to mold, but it is not as widely available because of its low population, making it pricier to purchase. Its color can range from pale pink to warm amber.

​ is from the beech family and found in Argentina and Chile. A softer wood, it is easier to mold, but it is not as widely available because of its low population, making it pricier to purchase. Its color can range from pale pink to warm amber. ​Caribbean Cherry​ has much variation in color — deep red, tan, yellow, brown — depending on its climate. Found in Guatemala, Belize, and Mexico, its grain can be interlocked, irregular, or straight. You'll find it used for furniture and flooring (interior and exterior) but rarely for small pieces because of its high hardness rating.

Advertisement

20 Paint Colors to Pair with Cherry Wood

1. Benjamin Moore Silver Sage

Cool colors pair well with cherry wood. Hermogeno recommends Benjamin Moore Silver Sage: "It is a beautiful subtle green with undertones of gray that works well with darker cherry stained furniture like Arts & Crafts pieces." The color combo of pale green and wood tones is a classic one — just think about wood in its natural environment.

Advertisement

2. Graham & Brown Tiru

In the mood for blue? Graham & Brown Tiru has endless appeal to make a room feel warm and provide a sophisticated backdrop to your cherry wood furniture, especially if the tone is more red-orange, which is complementary to teal. If you'd prefer the color not to take over a room, you can apply it to a partial batten or shiplap wall for serious style points.

Advertisement

3. Benjamin Moore Mellow Pink

Cherry wood furniture paired with light pink, like Benjamin Moore Mellow Pink, is a subtle yet elegant pairing. You'll see a trace of gray in this calming color, which can serve to complement or contrast with your cherry wood piece. It offers a cheery disposition, especially if your furnishings lean toward midcentury modern and contemporary.

4. Finnish Design Shop Albert Mid-Blue Turquoise

Pairing reddish brown cherry wood furniture with a bluish gray like Finnish Design Shop Albert Mid-Blue Turquoise can really spotlight a piece, especially in an area with complementary wood flooring. Imagine a light blue entryway with a single bench or a corner reading nook with an art deco armchair. There's a wonderful mix of ease and drama when the two come together.

5. Dunn-Edwards Black Bay

Pairing black, a neutral color, with cherry wood furniture is one combo that you may not have considered. But Hemogeno shares, "Dunn-Edwards Black Bay is a dramatic but toned-down black that would be awesome as an accent wall for more modern furniture." If doing a whole wall sounds too daring for your comfort level, here are some examples that could make you a believer, too.

6. Benjamin Moore Alabaster

Moving toward the light neutral color palette, Hermogeno says, "Benjamin Moore Alabaster is great for monochromatic modern spaces." Variations of white paint are safe choices for cherry wood furniture, and this warm white with a bit of gray undertones can showcase your pieces without being too bright on the eyes during the day.

7. Kilz Serving Platter

Just as a tray of appetizers can delight at a quick glance, Kilz Serving Platter serves up possibilities for your cherry wood pieces, whether a lighter natural tone or a darker red. The gray feels grounded and may appear to be a conservative choice, but that may be exactly what you want to draw the eye to more decorative cherry wood pieces.

8. Glidden Oyster Cracker

Cherry wood pieces with grain patterns of yellow, orange, and brown can find a friendly companion in a cream paint like Glidden Oyster Cracker. Imagine a whole room in this color with bright white molding, ceiling, and window frames, for a subtle contrast. Then let your cherry wood furniture, like a bookcase or cabinet, be one wall's focal point.

9. Benjamin Moore Hunter Green

For a rich, layered setting, there's so much to love about hunter green paired with both dark cherry wood tones and lighter ones. A color like Benjamin Moore Hunter Green is timeless, but for a whole room, it may feel like overkill. A hunter green accent wall will work well with large cherry wood pieces, such as a dining table and bench — especially those that are more orange-brown and light enough to contrast with the dark paint.

10. Magnolia Plum Suede

For Magnolia Plum Suede, a cool plum with brown undertones, we suggest to contrast lighter cherry wood pieces with dark grain. The darker paint certainly creates a moody ambience, which could be welcomed in a living room. The wood furniture will add additional warmth.

11. Microblend Dark Blue/Deep Darl Shadows

A rich blue paint like Microblend Dark Blue/Deep Darl Shadows has an air of luxury about it. Orange and blue are complementary, so you'll find that orange-brown bookcases and chairs against a royal blue wall feel refined, especially if your pieces are vintage.

12. Valspar Reserve Satin Bright Red

Thoughtfully placed red paint and furnishings can bring out the warm tones of cherry wood. If you have a table and chairs in the middle of your dining area, an accent wall in Valspar Reserve Satin Bright Red could liven the room. If you have wood molding in a room as well, another alternative is to paint the upper part of the walls or ceiling red for a similar effect.

13. Drew Barrymore Flower Home Lemon Yellow

Warm yellows from gold to mustard are uplifting colors that can bring out the amber tones of cherry wood furniture, while giving a darker reddish-brown piece extra attention. We especially love the sunny look of Drew Barrymore Flower Home Lemon Yellow. In a room where you like to socialize, cherry wood chairs and a yellow accent wall can get guests talking.

Don't sleep on brown as an option for your cherry wood furniture. It's a neutral color that is also comforting. Go monochromatic by pairing Clare Coffee Date with a piece that is on the lighter end of the spectrum (such as orange brown or orange yellow). The dark brown backdrop also can call attention to interesting grain patterns.

15. Clare Fresh Kicks

Of course, a pure white like Clare Fresh Kicks is always an appealing option for cherry wood. It provides high contrast to darker pieces and gives a room a clean and modern appearance. If you want a little more interest, you can also add an analogous or complementary accent color for moldings or window frames.

16. Glidden Bonjour

Beige is a friendly paint choice that coordinates with various shades of cherry wood. If the thought of beige walls makes you yawn, then consider Glidden Bonjour for the bedroom as an accent wall behind your cherry wood bed. Or take beige to the ceiling to pick up some of the tones of your table or bookcase. Yes, it's a safe color, but this means you can be more creative with decor on the walls, yes?

17. Dunn-Edwards Chartreuse

Doesn't just looking at Dunn-Edwards Chartreuse enhance your mood? The yellow-green color expresses positivity, and paired with a yellow brown cherry wood bedroom set with coordinating drawers, it will kick off your days with a smile — bringing the colors of the outdoors in.

18. Valspar Eggshell Ancient Burgundy

We would be remiss not to include burgundy in the mix. It has always exuded elegance and luxury, and it can offer different studies in color depending on your cherry wood furniture's tone. Going monochrome with a similarly colored piece against a wall painted in Valspar Eggshell Ancient Burgundy would be chic. If you have cherry wood furniture with dark brownish-red patterns, this can bring them out, too.

19. Johnstone's Aquamarine

For a room that truly pops, look to the complementary color of aquamarine for your reddish or orange cherry wood furniture to stand out. Think of how beautifully turquoise and coral are paired in Native American jewelry. If you have a cherry wood desk, consider an accent wall or flourish in Johnstone's Aquamarine. For an entryway or dining room, go all aquamarine paired with a cherry wood console or table for a memorable impression.

20. Behr Orange Liqueur

An orange-brown color like Behr Orange Liqueur with darker wood is a classic combo when it comes to more decorative, antique furniture. You can be playful with it as well, using it as a foundation to build a bold color palette featuring shades like turquoise and chartreuse.

Colors That Go With Cherry Wood

Cherry wood has depth and presence, allowing it to stand up against darker and more intense colors — rich blue, burgundy, hunter green, and even mustard yellow — that are still harmonic enough to create balance in the design. Dark colors can create a low contrast, allowing darker brown and red cherry wood to blend in rather than stand out. Earthy tones bring a casual element to varieties of cherry wood, and can also bring a modern touch to more dated cherry wood furnishings. Pastel greens, gray-blues, and off-whites all provide a subtle, neutral look, allowing pieces with a dark cherry wood finish to stand out.

These are some of the best paint colors for highlighting beautiful cherry wood:

Benjamin Moore Silver Sage

Graham & Brown Tiru

Benjamin Moore Mellow Pink

Finnish Design Shop Albert Mid-Blue Turquoise

Dunn-Edwards Black Bay

Benjamin Moore Alabaster

Kilz Serving Platter

Glidden Oyster Cracker

Benjamin Moore Hunter Green

Magnolia Plum Suede

Microblend Dark Blue/Deep Darl Shadows

Valspar Reserve Satin Bright Red

Drew Barrymore Flower Home Lemon Yellow

Clare Coffee Date

Clare Fresh Kicks

Glidden Bonjour

Dunn-Edwards Chartreuse

Valspar Eggshell Ancient Burgundy

Johstone's Aquamarine

Behr Orange Liqueur