These Are the Most Popular Holiday Gifts of the Year, According to Hunker Readers

The year is coming to a close and we have to say, we've scored some major home upgrades throughout 2021, but we're not the only ones. After searching through our data, we found that you, our lovely readers, have been all over the latest and greatest home trends, from the iconic Our Place Always Pan to highly coveted Le Labo Santal 33 candle dupes, especially during the holidays. Check out the most popular products and gifts that Hunker readers have shopped in 2021, below.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

No surprise here, but the uber-popular 8-in-1 pan continues to surge in popularity, even with the introduction of Our Place's Perfect Pot this year, which readers also couldn't get enough of.

If there's one thing on many Hunker readers' wish lists this year, it was a robot vacuum, specifically from iRobot.

Parachute's Cloud Cotton Robe is a bestseller for a reason. It's light and luxe, with over 1,000 customers giving it a five-star review.

There's really nothing like a good dupe, especially when it comes to a fragrance as coveted as Le Labo Santal 33.

Advertisement

The Caraway Cookware Set's ceramic-coated pieces made some serious waves with our readers this year, with navy and cream being the top color picks.

Over the past few years, in particular, self-care and home life go together hand in hand, which might be why we saw a major uptick in face roller buys.

As one of our readers' top picks last year, too, it's safe to say that Dyson vacuums will forever have a place in our hearts.

It's quite possible that we were all perpetually tired this year with all the sound machines purchased, but we're totally here for getting a better night's rest.

Advertisement

If you've been on TikTok this past year, you've probably seen the mass amounts of viral air fryer hacks floating around, which makes this magnetic air fryer cheat sheet set extra useful.

Le Creuset has always been a fan favorite, but our readers were really into the Eiffel Tower casserole as one of their top cookware essentials.

This colorful stripe towel set was an extra thoughtful gift that gives back, with 50% of the proceeds being donated to The Trevor Project.

The Blendtec Professional 800 Blender landed a top spot on our Best Quiet Blenders on Amazon list, so it's no secret as to why this small kitchen appliance was a hot commodity.

Advertisement

The Hunker team and our readers share a mutual love for cozy pillows. Out of all of our editors' pillow reviews, the Avocado Green Pillow was the top seller.

This espresso machine was a purchase our coffee-loving readers couldn't resist. It also landed our "Best Overall" pick out of all the best espresso machines on Amazon.

A cozy woven throw to keep us warm during the winter months? Instant win for anyone who buys it.

Many of us had kitchen upgrades in mind this year, this KitchenAid stand mixer included.

Advertisement

It's never too early to start planning for the new year, with Hunker readers shopping for planners as early as this fall. The Moleskin Classic was also our top pick for the best planners you can find on Amazon.

If you love cleaning, it's hard not to fall in love with The Pink Stuff. After seeing these cleaning paste before-and-afters, we weren't surprised that it became a cult fave on TikTok and among our readers.