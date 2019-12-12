24 Last-Minute (But Thoughtful!) Presents You Can Get on Amazon Prime

We totally get it — the holiday season is a crazy time. And ​maybe​ that means gift shopping for certain people has been, well, um, postponed. If you're suddenly feeling overwhelmed by your lack of time and ever-growing shopping list, Amazon Prime is here to help.

Yes, Amazon Prime is the perfect way to get your gifts in just a few days, so you can get them wrapped and ready to go. (And with their vast selection of thoughtful and elevated items, your giftee will never even know you forgot.)

Here are 24 of our favorite unsuspecting last-minute gifts you can get with Amazon Prime.

Fire up the grill all year long with this six-in-one indoor grill — complete with an air fryer and smart thermometer — that lets you roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate.

Thanks to TikTok, we'd be surprised if a projector wasn't on everyone's wish lists this year.

Here's a gift perfect for foodies. Your friends and family can make their coffee and tea in style with this sleek kettle.

A chess set made for witches, wizards, and everyone in between.

Give the gift of growing your own food with this convenient indoor garden.

Book lovers will totally appreciate this fun take on bookends so they can add a special touch to their personal library.

Not only is this turntable perfect for record and vinyl fans, but it also comes in a wide range of colors and patterns for you to choose from.

For the person who can't get enough of TikTok hacks, Amazon is one of the best places to score affordable (and gift-worthy) air fryers.

This geometric honeycomb wine rack design is a chic way for wine lovers to organize their collection.

Take your favorite tunes wherever you go with this portable and waterproof speaker.

An Instant Pot is basically a kitchen essential at this point and would make a great addition to any home.

Cocktail enthusiasts will never be stumped on what drinks to make again with the Mixology Dice tumbler.

For the home cook who loves to host, buy them this cast-iron Dutch oven.

Anyone who works from home and stares at a computer all day will appreciate these blue light-blocking glasses.

This pour-over coffee maker is a great gift for those who want to take a little extra time making that perfect cup of coffee in the morning.

Who wouldn't want a blanket to cozy up under during the holidays?

Enjoy the great outdoors without actually stepping outside with this festive candle on Amazon filled with scents of Siberian Fir needles, cedarwood, and sandalwood.

This nifty lamp uses the power of magnets to appear as though it's levitating. Perfect for an office, child's bedroom, or even smack dab in the middle of the kitchen as the ultimate party trick.

A bar cart wouldn't be complete without a chic cocktail shaker.

Is there a gift more perfect for people who like to entertain than a charcuterie board?

Know someone who loves to cook and bake? Treat them to this sleek stand mixer.

For a barista in the making, this highly-rated espresso machine would make the perfect gift.

If there's a way to help cut down on chores around the house — like a high-tech robot vacuum — it's definitely worth gifting.

Consider this face roller kit the perfect stocking stuffer and self-care gift.