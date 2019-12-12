24 Last-Minute (But Thoughtful!) Presents You Can Get on Amazon Prime

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated December 18, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

We totally get it — the holiday season is a crazy time. And ​maybe​ that means gift shopping for certain people has been, well, um, postponed. If you're suddenly feeling overwhelmed by your lack of time and ever-growing shopping list, Amazon Prime is here to help.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Yes, Amazon Prime is the perfect way to get your gifts in just a few days, so you can get them wrapped and ready to go. (And with their vast selection of thoughtful and elevated items, your giftee will never even know you forgot.)

Here are 24 of our favorite unsuspecting last-minute gifts you can get with Amazon Prime.

1. Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill, $249.99

Fire up the grill all year long with this six-in-one indoor grill — complete with an air fryer and smart thermometer — that lets you roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate.

2. PVO Portable Projector, $69.99

Thanks to TikTok, we'd be surprised if a projector wasn't on everyone's wish lists this year.

3. Fellow Stagg Stovetop Pour-Over Kettle, $99

Here's a gift perfect for foodies. Your friends and family can make their coffee and tea in style with this sleek kettle.

Advertisement

4. The Noble Collection Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set, $49

A chess set made for witches, wizards, and everyone in between.

5. AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden, $79.99

Give the gift of growing your own food with this convenient indoor garden.

6. Tech Tools Stop Hand Bookends, $25.95

Book lovers will totally appreciate this fun take on bookends so they can add a special touch to their personal library.

7. Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player, $46.69

Not only is this turntable perfect for record and vinyl fans, but it also comes in a wide range of colors and patterns for you to choose from.

Advertisement

8. GoWISE USA 3.7-Quart Programmable Air Fryer, $60.90

For the person who can't get enough of TikTok hacks, Amazon is one of the best places to score affordable (and gift-worthy) air fryers.

9. Urban Deco Wine Rack, $30.99

This geometric honeycomb wine rack design is a chic way for wine lovers to organize their collection.

10. JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $129.95

Take your favorite tunes wherever you go with this portable and waterproof speaker.

11. Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $119.95

An Instant Pot is basically a kitchen essential at this point and would make a great addition to any home.

Advertisement

12. Mixology Dice Tumbler, $32

Cocktail enthusiasts will never be stumped on what drinks to make again with the Mixology Dice tumbler.

13. Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $79

For the home cook who loves to host, buy them this cast-iron Dutch oven.

14. SOJOS Cat Eye Blue Light Blocking Glasses, $16.99

Anyone who works from home and stares at a computer all day will appreciate these blue light-blocking glasses.

15. Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker, $19.99

This pour-over coffee maker is a great gift for those who want to take a little extra time making that perfect cup of coffee in the morning.

Advertisement

16. LOMAO Flannel Blanket, $22.99

Who wouldn't want a blanket to cozy up under during the holidays?

17. Thymes Pine Needle Frasier Fir Candle, $30

Enjoy the great outdoors without actually stepping outside with this festive candle on Amazon filled with scents of Siberian Fir needles, cedarwood, and sandalwood.

18. VGAzer Levitating Moon Lamp, $99.99

This nifty lamp uses the power of magnets to appear as though it's levitating. Perfect for an office, child's bedroom, or even smack dab in the middle of the kitchen as the ultimate party trick.

19. Simple Modern Cocktail Shaker, $26.99

A bar cart wouldn't be complete without a chic cocktail shaker.

Advertisement

20. Picnic at Ascot Swivel Bamboo Charcuterie Board With Knife Set, $68

Is there a gift more perfect for people who like to entertain than a charcuterie board?

21. Cuisinart Stand Mixer, $197.44

Know someone who loves to cook and bake? Treat them to this sleek stand mixer.

22. Breville The Barista Express Espresso Machine, $599.99

For a barista in the making, this highly-rated espresso machine would make the perfect gift.

23. Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $499.99

If there's a way to help cut down on chores around the house — like a high-tech robot vacuum — it's definitely worth gifting.

24. Kimkoo Jade Roller for Face 3-in-1 Kit, $16.99

Consider this face roller kit the perfect stocking stuffer and self-care gift.

Advertisement

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline is Hunker’s Associate Commerce Editor. She covers all things home and shopping, whether it's the next must-have product launch or a roundup of the best home and decor sales. You can reach out to her at pauline.lacsamana@hunker.com.

Connect on LinkedIn
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy