13 Inspired Kids' Bathroom Ideas

Believe it or not, a kids' bathroom doesn't have to feel like chaos with water and a shower curtain. As a matter of fact, a few clever design ideas are all you need to turn your little ones' bathroom into a fun space for them and something you'd be happy to step into when bath time rolls around. But while most folks limit their design ideas to shelving, step stools, bath toys, and bath mats, bathroom decor for a children's bathroom can be so much more. Ahead we've curated some super fun kids' bathroom ideas for your next Saturday DIY project.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Pick a serene color scheme.

This periwinkle farm animal wallpaper is super kid-friendly, but honestly, it would look pretty good in a grown-up space, too. With a coordinating bath mat and some strategically placed kids' bathroom decor, this white bathroom is anything but boring. It's pictured above in a Jack and Jill bathroom designed by one of our favorites, Emily Henderson.

Advertisement

​Get the look​: Farrow and Ball Gable Wallpaper, $290 per roll

2. Add a feminine touch.

No doubt the idea behind this bathroom by Erin from the blog House of Turquoise was feminine and pretty. Even better, this bathroom design will grow with your girl. And the stand-out piece has to be that mirror!

Advertisement

3. Add some personality with tile wainscoting.

This small bathroom by Chelsea Foy of the blog Lovely Indeed gets punched up with an adorable tile design that will surely set your little mermaid's heart a flutter.

Advertisement

​Get the look​: Fireclay Tile Ogee Drop tile in Glacier Bay, $38.00/sq.ft.

4. Try some fun wallpaper.

Vintage and modern touches are mixed flawlessly in this kids' bathroom idea designed by Katie Hackworth.

Advertisement

​Get the look​: Ada Twist Doodle Wallpaper, $179

5. Go floral.

Pink and gray will always be a pretty color combo, and this sweet wallpaper brings this bathroom to life.

Advertisement

6. Try polka dots.

Polka dots are always fun, and adding them to a kids' bath is a no-brainer. And while you might think polka dots on the floor and wallpaper might be a bit much, this bathroom by Studio Dwell proves otherwise.

Advertisement

7. Turn your kids' masterpiece into wall art.

This Jack and Jill bathroom by Amy Freeman Interiors packs a lot of style into a small space. The lesson? Don't forget to add some wall art and wall decor to your kids' restroom.

Advertisement

8. Pick a theme.

This bathroom by Peltier Interiors screams "under the sea" in the chicest way possible, and those penny tiles that look like bubbles are just too cute.

9. Go modern glam.

Think of a white bathroom as a blank canvas. Add a pop of color or tszuj it with some gold accents, and oh, the possibilities! Husband and wife home-flippers Mike and CC hit the nail on the head with this blush and gold bathroom. And P.S., that stunning hexagon mirror is to die for.

​Get the look​: Metal Frame Hexagon Mirror from West Elm, $329

10. Add a pop of color.

Blogger Natasha Stoneking didn't shy away from color when designing her daughter's washroom. The bathroom decor includes pops of color in the wallpaper, knobs, and bathroom accessories that are chic and super fun.

​Get the look​: Pink Paris Scene Peel and Stick Wallpaper, $34.99

11. Go nautical.

This nautical-themed bathroom puts your little one somewhere under the sea. Everything is blue — and it totally works.

​Get the look​: Pattern Art Wallpaper, $27

12. Just tile it all.

Designer Shay Geyer killed it with this amply tiled — and colorful — water closet.