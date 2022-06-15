How To Design a Fun, Kid-Centric Bathroom, 2 Ways

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker See More Photos

Considering how much of childhood takes place in the bath or shower — whether it's cooling down on a hot day, turning around a cranky mood, or cleaning off a dirty kid — it's high time the bathroom itself made a splash.

You can fill any bathroom with playful, feel-good energy by using the right design touches, and we're showing you how to do it by taking two previously white-washed bathrooms in the Hunker House and transforming them into cheerful spaces parents ​and​ kids will enjoy spending time in each day.

To do it, we outfitted the rooms from floor to shower to ceiling with decor from Gap Home's new kids' collection, exclusively sold at Walmart, and then let our imaginations lead us.

The Bold Blues

We're willing to bet you won't have to ask, "Did you brush your teeth?" as often when your kiddo's getting-ready-for-bed space is this much fun.

The first order of operations: Add in a vibrant shower curtain in a staple blue hue. Then, select energizing accent colors to bring some warmth and modernity to an otherwise classically colored bathroom.

Since our shower was already equipped with a glass door, we added color through blue and yellow tinted decals, in addition to painting vivid shades onto accent spaces like window ledges, beams, and even the ceiling. Finally, the finishing touches came in complementary shades of blue and gold via squishy bath mats and thick organic cotton towels.

The Color Wonderland

Another way to make bathtime more fun (besides stocking up on copious amounts of plastic toys)? Pile on the color in the design of the room itself. Not only will you end up with a brighter, more cheerful space, you'll also be encouraging creative play.

White walls, cabinets, and tiled floors can easily serve as a base to showcase a rainbow of hues. Take it from us: We anchored our mostly white space with boldly colored shower decals, then added other vibrant, unexpected details like lime green and pink grout.

We topped it all off with cheery bathing essentials like plush, patterned towels and color-pop bath mats. How's that for a brighter bath (or shower) time?