This Is The Most Sought-After House Style in the U.S. Right Now

As renters are leaving cities and heading to the 'burbs during the pandemic — possibly for good — now's as good a time as ever to investigate the different styles of houses out there, just in case you're ready to buy!
Homes.com surveyed more than 5,000 people about their favorite kinds of residential architecture to determine the most (and least) popular housing styles across the country. Spoiler alert: The results totally make sense to us!
Participants in the survey chose their favorite option from a shortlist of seven popular styles: midcentury modern ranch, modern farmhouse, Spanish colonial/Southwest, bohemian craftsman, Italianate, French chateau, and Tudor.
Rather unsurprisingly, modern farmhouse was the top pick in 42 states — good thing Fixer Upper was just renewed for another season! Coming in second place was midcentury modern ranch, which was a popular pick in the Midwest and the Southwest. On the other end of the spectrum, the least popular housing style in 36 states is Italianate, which peaked in popularity in the 19th century.
For the full results of the survey, including a state-by-state breakdown of most and least favorite styles of houses, visit Homes.com.