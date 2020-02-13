10 Boho Office Ideas to Inspire Your Creative Spirit

Bohemian decor is rooted in some of the most free-spirited movements in history. First, there were the boho artists, musicians, and writers of the late 19th century. Then there were the hippies of the '60s and '70s. And today, the style is having a resurgence once again in modern spaces, including every room in the house, even home offices.

The carefree aesthetic known for its nods to nature often showcases organic materials, a healthy dose of plant life, warm earthy palettes, layered textures, and imaginative artwork — all of the ingredients necessary to design a creative workspace. You know, a place where your documents are neat and tidy in a file cabinet that's decorated with a Himalayan salt lamp and a gorgeous snake plant? The room should feel like an extension of your personality, and the ambiance should be calming to help reduce your stress and anxiety.

Not sure about you, but we'd happily work the day away in these 10 home offices brimming with bohemian decor.

1. Keep it simple.

Even though bohemian decor can be layered and marked with maximalism, it can also be more minimal. If you prefer a work space that's uncluttered and organized, we recommend you pay attention to this airy boho office created by Brittni of Paper & Stitch. Neatly tucked into a bedroom, this design feels effortless thanks to light woods, convenient shelving, and curated details.

2. Wrap in meaningful decor.

One thing to remember about bohemian decor is that it should feel special. For instance, in your boho office, you can include artwork displaying your favorite phrases or mantras, or even vintage treasures that you've scored while perusing flea markets. The decor was carefully chosen for this all-white work space belonging to Joanna of Jojotastic.

3. Incorporate natural touches.

Bohemian decor is big on bringing the outdoors in, and your office is no exception. For example, in this space styled by Aniko of Place of My Taste, nature is incorporated throughout thanks to wood furniture and decor, loads of natural light, and lush greenery.

4. Throw in a few whimsical accents.

When decorating your boho office, this isn't the time to be serious. In fact, we want you to weave in as much whimsy as you please, because at its core, bohemian style is lighthearted. In this space belonging to Sarah Caligiuri, a kaleidoscopic wall hanging, vintage seashell chandelier, and vibrant yellow accent wall instantly lighten the mood.

5. Plants are a must.

We think that your boho office should put a smile on your face every time you walk into it. We have no doubt that Justina Blakeney of Jungalow grins every time she sees this office space, outfitted with verdant, leafy foliage. As long as you have good light and you're willing to nurture your little plant babies, we say bring in as many as you can. And she kept the cheerful vibes flowing with the help of vibrant orange and terra cotta-hued accessories and decor.

6. Go airy and bright.

If you can, choose a space for your boho office that's lined with large windows that allow in tons of sunlight. Opening the windows and feeling the breeze or relishing the warmth of the sun as you work seems like a necessity in any workspace. We love the bright and cheerful vibe in this setup belonging to Camille Styles.

7. Throw down a rug.

Bohemian doesn't need to always hearken back to the '70s. You can opt for a modern version of the style with white cabinetry, open shelving, and a pink woven rug à la Briana from BrightenMade. To complete the look, deck it out with minimal, yet thoughtful pieces of decor and a macrame style chandelier.

8. Accessorize with pieces from your wardrobe.

Well, we already know that a boho office simply isn't complete without plants and lots of 'em. But if you want to mix things up, hang a few of your favorite hats along the wall as well. Not only is it a great way to store your wide brims, but it adds unique visual interest, too. Let Lucy of Craftberry Bush show you how it's done.

9. Add a hint of glam.

Maybe you enjoy your bohemian decor with a side of elegance. In this case, we suggest incorporating gold mirrors, crystal vases, and perhaps a bust or two in your office, paired with pampas grass and a woven pendant to complete the look. This boho-meets-glam combo is witnessed in this space belonging to Liv of Livette's Wallpaper.

10. Play with patterns.

The quickest way to make a boho office, or any space, look more playful is by combining multiple patterns. Pick a fanciful wallpaper, a geometric jute rug, and a few other visually interesting pieces of bohemian decor, like Mary Lauren of Headed Somewhere did in this laid-back, yet totally fun, workspace.