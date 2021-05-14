The Inside Just Launched a Rug Collection That's Perfect for a Quick Makeover

Never underestimate the power of a good rug! If it's time to switch things up in your home — or you just need a rug to cover up your bare floors in the first place — you won't want to miss this new line that's just hit the market.
Furniture company The Inside, known for offering hundreds of upholstery options for its made-on-demand pieces, has branched out into the world of rugs.
The team has hand-selected more than 30 rugs and runners to include in its new collection, ranging in style from animal prints to globally-inspired geometric patterns to classic jute. Even with the bold patterns, these rugs are surprisingly versatile given their neutral hues.
So if you're looking to do a rug refresh, check out our favorite new pieces from The Inside below, and shop them all here.
Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.