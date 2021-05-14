The Inside Just Launched a Rug Collection That's Perfect for a Quick Makeover

Never underestimate the power of a good rug! If it's time to switch things up in your home — or you just need a rug to cover up your bare floors in the first place — you won't want to miss this new line that's just hit the market.

Furniture company The Inside, known for offering hundreds of upholstery options for its made-on-demand pieces, has branched out into the world of rugs.

The team has hand-selected more than 30 rugs and runners to include in its new collection, ranging in style from animal prints to globally-inspired geometric patterns to classic jute. Even with the bold patterns, these rugs are surprisingly versatile given their neutral hues.