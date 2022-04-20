What Color Furniture Goes With Gray Walls?

For your home, you may find yourself drawn to gray walls time and time again. And it's no wonder — it's an extremely calming color that truly goes with everything. Plus, that no-fuss approach to your decor is definitely a bonus. Giving off a classic, soothing vibe, it's a very easy color to design with, and you can't beat the fact that there are thousands of gray paint colors to choose from.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The most common shades of gray fall into the light gray family, but dark gray colors are also becoming increasingly prevalent. Despite the color's versatility, one question, in particular, can still be difficult to answer: ​What color furniture will go with gray walls?​ Well, complementary colors, such as green, blue, and brown, tend to work quite well. However, if you'd like a few additional options, we have 15 color ideas that are guaranteed to inspire.

Advertisement

Additional Things to Consider

Before we get to the fun stuff, there are several elements that you'll need to consider when shopping around for furniture that will go with your gray walls. For starters, it's important to know the undertones of your wall paint. Does it lean more blue? Or yellow? Also, think about the amount of natural light versus shadows in your space. These things can have a big impact on how colors interact with each other in a room. Last but not least, a few other details that might factor into your decision include:

Advertisement

Metal finish

Wood finish

Design style

Budget

Anna Franklin, interior designer and founder of Stone House Collective, believes that this all can be achieved, and with ease. "A lot of colors go with gray," she says, calling it a "good, neutral option, especially if you don't want to go with white or black." She goes on to say that creating contrast is the best way to add dimension and depth to the overall design when it comes to gray. "When choosing a sofa, opt for a color that's at least a few shades darker or lighter, such as navy, a dark hunter green, or a bright white or cream. For furniture such as side tables and coffee tables, I prefer natural materials, such as rattan or exposed wood. The natural tones of the wood add warmth, which will balance out the coolness of the gray walls."

Advertisement

15 Furniture Colors to Pair With Gray Walls

1. Gray and Charcoal Gray

Furniture flaunting a charcoal gray hue will always work well in any space that features a "true gray" paint color or one showing off slightly blue undertones. The dark shade lends eye-catching contrast to light gray walls, as evidenced by Brady Tolbert's living room. The modern setup showcases a slate gray sofa, brass coffee table, and a black-and-white area rug, all of which provide plenty of visual interest in the neutral surroundings.

Advertisement

2. Gray and Walnut

Dark wood always plays nicely with a cool gray wall color. Be sure to choose a shade of dark brown wood such as walnut for your furniture, like Elizabeth and Auston of Jonesville did in this bedroom makeover. Not only does the five-drawer dresser look spot-on next to the gray wall, but it perfectly matches the wood floors as well.

Advertisement

3. Gray and Oak

If you'd like to create a contrasting color combination, look to dark gray walls and light oak wood furniture. The dark undertones dial up the drama, as seen in this bedroom belonging to Lauren and Robert of Bless'er House. But the oak bed frame keeps things feeling ​just​ light enough.

Advertisement

4. Gray and Emerald Green

To draw out the coolness of light gray walls, take a page from Jean Stoffer Design's handbook and consider emerald green for your furniture. It's a surefire way to make your living room look cool, calm, and collected. You could also try teal as another fun alternative.

Advertisement

5. Gray and Cream

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

Perhaps you want to layer another neutral color with your gray walls. Whether the walls feature cool or warm undertones, a cream-colored sofa offers loads of versatility, as seen here. The coordinating accent pillows and throw reinforce the calming color palette.

6. Gray and Cognac

Maybe you want to draw out the warm undertones of your gray walls. In that case, you'll want to include furnishings that showcase a warm color. For instance, in this bedroom styled by Casey of The DIY Playbook, a leather cognac bench feels right at home and tempers the cool wall paint.

7. Gray and Teal

Follow the lead of Joy Cho from Oh Joy! and pair teal with your gray walls. The whimsical blue-green, custom-made headboard design pulls the green undertones out of the gray ledge behind the headboard as well as the greenish-gray wallpaper showcased on the back wall. The light wood nightstand and pale yellow-striped bedding add just enough warmth to the cool color scheme.

8. Gray and Black

If you're wondering whether or not black furniture is a good idea for a room with dark gray walls, the answer is a resounding "Yes!" In this bedroom, the black bed frame beautifully complements the accent wall color and even reinforces the moody vibe in the space.

9. Gray and Taupe

Another great color choice to partner with gray is taupe (greige is also an excellent option). It works flawlessly in a neutral color scheme, and it's timeless to boot. We love the combo in this charming library nook designed by the team over at W Design Collective. The vintage rug adds a subtle pop of color without overpowering the serene palette.

10. Gray and Rattan

Want to add a little boho flair to your gray space? In that case, we highly recommend incorporating rattan furniture. The light brown color offers the perfect juxtaposition to gray walls with dark undertones, as witnessed in this cozy alcove by Dorsey Designs.

11. Gray and Navy Blue

For a mix that won't go out of style anytime soon, you literally can't go wrong with navy blue and gray. The decadent shade reinforces the coolness of gray, yet adds loads of contrast. Follow the lead of Carolina Storm of Fashion Squad, and opt for a luxe velvet sofa in your living room. If her swanky space is any indication, you won't regret it.

12. Gray and Pink

Image Credit: Alex Reyto

If you haven't thought about pink for your gray color scheme, there's no time like the present. The rosy hue will add a touch of playfulness to an otherwise straightforward, neutral space, as proven by this delightful setup belonging to Anna Gerber.

13. Gray and White

Can you ever go wrong with a classic? Different shades of white will ​always​ look idyllic in a gray space, no matter what undertones are present. The airy color combination looks its best when showcased alongside natural light, in the form of gray walls and a curved bouclé sofa, as witnessed in this dreamy living room by Avenue Design Studio.

14. Gray and Brown

To draw out the warm undertones of gray paint, brown is an ideal pick. Additionally, the neutral color scheme will work with a variety of decor styles, from modern to transitional — like this living room by Amber Interiors showcasing a brown sofa and matching curtains.

15. Gray and Sage Green

For a subtle pop of color, weave a little sage green into your gray space. It can be through a nightstand, which Jenna Sue Design Co. chose for this bedroom, or through an upholstered chair or sofa.

Colors That Go With Gray Walls

The great thing about having gray walls is that you can really go in any direction when it comes to the colors you pair it with. The determining factor really comes down to what vibe do you want to create in your space? Dark and moody? Calm and relaxing? Bold and dramatic? It's also important to consider the lighting and last but not least, the shade of gray you're working with and its specific undertones.

To help you get off on the right foot, here is a recap of some of our favorite colors to pair with gray walls.

Charcoal Gray

Walnut

Oak

Emerald Green

Cream

Cognac

Teal

Black

Taupe

Rattan

Navy Blue

Pink

White

Brown

Sage Green