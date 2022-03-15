20 Spring Home Decor Ideas to Freshen Up Your Space

With the winter frost melting, weather starting to warm up, and spring cleaning on the brain, we're in the mindset of saying goodbye to the winter blues and welcoming all things spring. From fresh color palettes of soft pastels or vibrant hues to inviting florals (both real and faux), we're more than ready for the ultimate home makeover of the season. To spark some inspo, scroll through for 20 spring decorating ideas for a major home refresh.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

1. Get playful with patterned throw pillows.

An easy spring decor idea is to switch around your throw pillows, whether it's in your bedroom or living room. This pick from West Elm is not only colorful, but it also has a funky, abstract floral design. These pillows are made for both indoor and outdoor use, so you can bring them out on the patio when it gets even warmer.

Advertisement

2. Deck out your front door with a new spring wreath.

Get a new look for the spring season that even your neighbors can admire with a flower-filled wreath.

Advertisement

3. Bring the outdoors in with a batch of fresh flowers.

Nothing says spring like tulips, so why not add a nice floral arrangement to your home?

Advertisement

4. Use faux flowers for a springtime touch all year long.

If you struggle with keeping plants alive and want spring flowers that will last a lifetime, faux flowers (like this silk peony bouquet from Amazon) are a no-brainer.

Advertisement

5. Give your greenery new life with new planters.

Upgrade your plants' living situation with new planters, like this stacked speckled design from The Sill.

Advertisement

6. Upgrade your tablescape with a fun centerpiece.

On top of being absolutely stunning, this centerpiece is versatile and can be used for any season or special occasion. You can put anything from candles to succulents in the globes for a timeless focal point on your coffee table, in your living room, or on an entryway table.

Advertisement

7. Switch up your home fragrance game with a new spring scent.

Part of giving your home a spring makeover is breaking out seasonal scents, whether it's a new candle, a DIY room spray, or an invigorating essential oil for your diffuser.

Advertisement

8. Swap out thick throws for light and airy blankets.

As much as we love a warm and fuzzy blanket, they can get a little too warm when springtime rolls around. Upgrade them for breezy and lighter alternatives like linen throw or quilt.

9. Refresh your mantel with a little texture.

Get the spring manel of your dreams with fresh or faux flowers and a little texture with these cylindrical stoneware candle holders. They make a statement on their own or can tie together your mantel with a few classic springtime pastel accent pieces.

10. Brush up your entryway with a new doormat.

Give visitors a warm welcome with a brand new doormat, like the Tile Mat from Letterfolk. It comes with individual tiles so you can create your own design.

11. Grace your tabletop with colored glassware.

Add pops of color to your dining room table with stylish colorful glassware. And if you have open shelving, consider them part of your kitchen decor.

12. Incorporate florals on your walls with peel and stick wallpaper.

Whether you have a rental or simply want to give your walls a makeover, peel and stick wallpaper is the perfect way to brighten up your space (and counts as a fun DIY).

13. Add a new plant to the mix.

In addition to a nice bouquet, growing (or starting) your plant collection is certainly a way to bring new life to your space in the spring.

14. Trade your old tablecloth for a bright and colorful design.

Dress up your dinner table with bold stripes this spring. Plus, this tablecloth is machine washable, so you can keep it clean and fresh all season long.

15. Try a sweet pastel glass vase.

An easy spring decor swap is switching out your standard vase for a stylish pastel one, like this two-toned, pastel pink and green HAY dupe from H&M.

16. Get in on the Easter egg fun (and fragrant) way.

Want to incorporate Easter eggs in your home decor haul in a stylish way? Try this ceramic egg candle that gives off major cottagecore vibes. And when the candle is done, you can reuse the container to hold small trinkets.

17. Transition to spring with pastel dinnerware.

Since pastels are practically synonymous with spring, why not match your dinnerware with the season?

18. Try an Easter basket alternative with a seasonal ceramic bowl.

Here's another spring hosting essential that will make entertaining more fun. This whimsical ceramic serving bowl has a classic basketweave design with a ceramic bunny leaning over the side.

19. Lean in to the classic rattan and wicker look.

It's hard not to love rattan, especially during the warmer months. Rattan furniture and decor give off a light, boho vibe, perfect for indoors or outdoors.

20. Add an elevated Easter basket.

We love a good easter basket, but we're especially loving this design from Mackenzie Childs with a trendy blue checkered pattern and gold accents.