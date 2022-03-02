Easter Basket Fillers From Amazon That Are Anything But Ordinary

By Erin Lassner March 2, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Image Credit: Olena Ruban/Moment/GettyImages

Spring has (almost) sprung, Easter is right around the corner, and we couldn't be happier about it. Let's welcome this special day with basket fillers that are far from cheesy. Say goodbye to gross candy, useless junk, and boring baskets. Here are six fillers for celebrators of all ages that are chic, practical, and will be used all year round. Keep scrolling for the best additions to your festive basket, all available on Amazon.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best for the Flower Fanatic

Enjoy 23 annual and perennial wildflower seeds that do so much more than add a rainbow of color to your outdoor area. They also attract hummingbirds, butterflies, honeybees, bumblebees, ladybugs, and other beneficial pollinators. Hello, spring!

AMAZON

Mountain Valley Seed Company Package of 80,000 Wildflower Seeds

$18.55

We can't decide what's better: the chic pastel packaging or the beautiful blooms? This assortment of 23 wildflowers includes butterfly milkweed, snapdragons, jasmine, poppies, and sage. Plus, they attract hummingbirds, butterflies, ladybugs, among other beneficial pollinators.

Best for the Linen Lover

These ultra-absorbent, quick drying towels are the perfect practical addition to any Easter basket. They're a subtle nod to the season and are the ideal gift pick for pretty much anyone.

AMAZON

DII Everyday Cotton Kitchen Towels

$15.99

These pretty kitchen towels feature sweet spring colors that aren't too over the top. They're a useful gift that'll be cherished all year long.

Best for the Candle Addict

Gift these handmade wax beauties to your favorite candle lover. The sweet scent, floral design, and pastel colors are sure to bring the Easter spirit into anyone's life.

AMAZON

T-shin Tulip Flower Shaped Scented Candle (set of 2)

$9.99

These handmade wax tulips are almost too pretty to burn. They're also possibly our favorite pick from the list.

Best for the Sweet Tooth

This may very well be the sweetest looking candy of all time. Milk chocolate is combined with colorful confetti for a celebratory treat that's almost too pretty to eat.

AMAZON

Sugarfina Easter Chocolate Confetti Milk Chocolate Bar

$12.95

Leave it to Sugarfina to make chocolate somehow look even more delicious. This limited addition Easter treat will bring endless smiles with its pretty pearls, pastels, and packaging.

Best for the Journaler

Nothing better than a sweet and practical gift. Add this spiral notebook to any basket for a pretty pop of spring.

AMAZON

Steel Mill & Co. Floral Spiral Notebook

$12.95

Life fact: You can never have enough notebooks. Especially when they're this darn cute.

Best for Kiddos

This set is more than just a toy; it's also a learning tool for toddlers. They will match eggs based on shapes and colors with this gift that keeps on giving.

AMAZON

Prextex My First Find and Match Easter Eggs

$12.99

Searching for the perfect present for your little one? Well, look no further. This toy has it all: It's Easter-themed and provides hours of entertainment, as well as hours of education on motor skills, sorting skills, and color recognition.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy