Easter Basket Fillers From Amazon That Are Anything But Ordinary

Spring has (almost) sprung, Easter is right around the corner, and we couldn't be happier about it. Let's welcome this special day with basket fillers that are far from cheesy. Say goodbye to gross candy, useless junk, and boring baskets. Here are six fillers for celebrators of all ages that are chic, practical, and will be used all year round. Keep scrolling for the best additions to your festive basket, all available on Amazon.

Best for the Flower Fanatic

We can't decide what's better: the chic pastel packaging or the beautiful blooms? This assortment of 23 wildflowers includes butterfly milkweed, snapdragons, jasmine, poppies, and sage. Plus, they attract hummingbirds, butterflies, ladybugs, among other beneficial pollinators.

Best for the Linen Lover

These pretty kitchen towels feature sweet spring colors that aren't too over the top. They're a useful gift that'll be cherished all year long.

Best for the Candle Addict

These handmade wax tulips are almost too pretty to burn. They're also possibly our favorite pick from the list.

Best for the Sweet Tooth

Leave it to Sugarfina to make chocolate somehow look even more delicious. This limited addition Easter treat will bring endless smiles with its pretty pearls, pastels, and packaging.

Best for the Journaler

Life fact: You can never have enough notebooks. Especially when they're this darn cute.

Best for Kiddos

Searching for the perfect present for your little one? Well, look no further. This toy has it all: It's Easter-themed and provides hours of entertainment, as well as hours of education on motor skills, sorting skills, and color recognition.