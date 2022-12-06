10 White Elephant Gifts From Amazon That Everyone Will Be Fighting Over

If you ask us, white elephant is one of the greatest parts of the holiday season. Party atmosphere? Check. Time with friends? A given. And you obviously can't forget the star of the show: the presents. To help you be the best gift-giver at the shindig, we rounded up 10 unique and design-forward items that everyone (even you!) will be fighting over.

Most Environmentally Conscious

Keep the planet in mind this season with these obsession-worthy Swedish dishcloths. Each pack of 10 replaces 150 rolls of paper towels, and looks good doing it.

Most Design-Forward

2022 was all about the colorful checkers, so these Paddywax candles are the perfect addition to this year's gift exchange. Once the candle has fully burned out, reuse the decorative porcelain jar for flowers, coffee, snacks, pens ... the list goes on and on.

Most Unique

You can't tell us these don't look straight out of the MoMA Design Store catalog. Add some color blocking to their kitchen with this instant classic that comes ready to go in a beautiful gift box.

Most Unexpected

Did you know reusable notebooks exist? Well, they do and they're awesome. Shock everyone at the gathering with pages that can be uploaded to your electronic devices and then wiped clean with a damp cloth.

Most Classic

It's impossible not to love a fuzzy blanket, and this one from Amazon happens to be a perfect dupe for the nearly-$200 Barefoot Dreams throw.

Most Luxurious

A luxe gift doesn't have to cost the big bucks. These 100% mulberry silk eye masks from Casper are about to be their new favorite bedroom accessory.

Most of-the-Moment

Practical, durable, and undeniably cool, this Stanley beer stein will be cherished for years to come. The vacuum-insulated double walls keep drinks hot for up to one hour, cold for up to five hours, and chilled for 20 whole hours.

Most Communal

Bring cozy vibes to the gathering with this sweet game. Break it out at the party for a post-white elephant group activity.

Most Useful

It's a proven fact that Le Pen micro-fine marker pens are the most elite of all writing instruments.

Most Universally Loved

Yes, YETI makes iconic coolers, but the brand also has some of the best insulated mugs on the market. The fun colors and sleek design don't hurt either.