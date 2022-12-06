10 White Elephant Gifts From Amazon That Everyone Will Be Fighting Over

By Erin Lassner December 6, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If you ask us, white elephant is one of the greatest parts of the holiday season. Party atmosphere? Check. Time with friends? A given. And you obviously can't forget the star of the show: the presents. To help you be the best gift-giver at the shindig, we rounded up 10 unique and design-forward items that everyone (even you!) will be fighting over.

Most Environmentally Conscious

We love a gift that's both useful and enjoyable, so these adorable Swedish dishcloths certainly fit the bill. Select from various fun patterns, sold in packs of five and 10.

Amazon

Nordhus Design Swedish Dish Cloths (set of 10)

Keep the planet in mind this season with these obsession-worthy Swedish dishcloths. Each pack of 10 replaces 150 rolls of paper towels, and looks good doing it.

Most Design-Forward

Amazing fragrances meet on-trend vessels for the perfect product all around. We seriously can't pick a favorite between the six stunning colorways.

Amazon

Paddywax Checkmate Artisan Hand-Poured Scented Candle

2022 was all about the colorful checkers, so these Paddywax candles are the perfect addition to this year's gift exchange. Once the candle has fully burned out, reuse the decorative porcelain jar for flowers, coffee, snacks, pens ... the list goes on and on.

Most Unique

No one will believe that this artsy duo is from Amazon. Plus, the set comes ready to go in gift box packaging, already filled with premium quality whole peppercorns and pure sea salt.

Amazon

Olde Thompson Sunset Fiesta Salt Shaker & Pepper Mill Set

You can't tell us these don't look straight out of the MoMA Design Store catalog. Add some color blocking to their kitchen with this instant classic that comes ready to go in a beautiful gift box.

Most Unexpected

The tech-savviest of party-goers will be fighting over this reusable notebook. Simply write, scan, erase, and reuse.

Amazon

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook

Did you know reusable notebooks exist? Well, they do and they're awesome. Shock everyone at the gathering with pages that can be uploaded to your electronic devices and then wiped clean with a damp cloth.

Most Classic

A fuzzy blanket is a surefire way to someone's heart. Trust us, everyone at the gathering will be fighting over this one.

Amazon

GY Fluffy Knit Throw Blanket

It's impossible not to love a fuzzy blanket, and this one from Amazon happens to be a perfect dupe for the nearly-$200 Barefoot Dreams throw.

Most Luxurious

You don't have to spend a fortune to treat someone to an incredibly luxe gift. This Casper mask is crafted from 100% Mulberry Silk and comes in three calming hues: Oatmilk, Indigo, and Peach.

Amazon

Casper Sleep Mask

A luxe gift doesn't have to cost the big bucks. These 100% mulberry silk eye masks from Casper are about to be their new favorite bedroom accessory.

Most of-the-Moment

Stanley cups are everywhere right now and this beer stein is a perfect take on the classic. The only issue? You'll be tempted to keep this for yourself.

Amazon

Stanley Classic Beer Stein

Practical, durable, and undeniably cool, this Stanley beer stein will be cherished for years to come. The vacuum-insulated double walls keep drinks hot for up to one hour, cold for up to five hours, and chilled for 20 whole hours.

Most Communal

Everyone loves a game, especially a unique and unexpected one. Get the conversation going with this cozy conversation-oriented activity.

Amazon

The Hygge Game

Bring cozy vibes to the gathering with this sweet game. Break it out at the party for a post-white elephant group activity.

Most Useful

There are very few things more satisfying than writing with an excellent pen. Le Pen has a cult following and the recipient of this gift will soon know why.

Amazon

Marvy Uchida Le Pen Color Set

It's a proven fact that Le Pen micro-fine marker pens are the most elite of all writing instruments.

Most Universally Loved

Choose between 22 iconic colors for this 14-ounce YETI Rambler. It keeps food and drinks hot or cold and looks cool doing it. And it gets double points for being dishwasher-safe and BPA-free.

Amazon

YETI Rambler 14-Ounce Mug

Yes, YETI makes iconic coolers, but the brand also has some of the best insulated mugs on the market. The fun colors and sleek design don't hurt either.

