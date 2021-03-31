13 Tasty Gift Baskets and Treats That Will Still Arrive By Easter

Aside from spending time with your friends and family, one of the best parts about Easter is stocking up on those cheerful gift baskets filled with treats you can snack on all month long.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

If you have a busy schedule, the last thing you want to worry about is putting an Easter gift basket or food spread together yourself. Thankfully, there are plenty of pre-made gift baskets and sets out there that you can get delivered right to your door. However, if you're planning on ordering a gift basket online, it's safer to do it sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

"In order to get the best selection, we encourage gift-givers to place their Easter gift basket orders early and to schedule early delivery as well," Greg Sarley, senior vice president of merchandising, gourmet foods and gift baskets at 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc. tells Hunker. "With the increase in demand we've seen for recent holidays, we're asking our customers to not only order early but also be flexible with choosing earlier delivery dates."

Advertisement

To make the holiday easier, we took out the guesswork in finding Easter treats perfect for both kids and adults. From classic candy to brunch essentials, these are the best pre-made Easter baskets, sets, and sweet treats for a very happy Easter.

The Best Easter Gift Baskets and Sets

Advertisement

Chocolate bunnies and marshmallow Peeps are staples in Easter gift boxes, so why not get one from world-famous chocolatier Jacques Torres? Perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth, it includes a mix of both dark and milk chocolate that the whole family can enjoy.

Advertisement

Opt for a more savory Easter celebration with this best-selling gift box from Hickory Farms. It includes cheese, sausage, and condiments that you can snack on all weekend or put together for an Easter charcuterie board.

Advertisement

Skip the chocolate gift basket and go for a festive tote bag filled with goodies — including English muffins, strawberry preserves, malt ball Easter eggs, and more — you can enjoy for breakfast.

Advertisement

Brand new to the site, this gift tower set includes a little bit of everything for the entire family. You can find everything from Easter bunny cookies and chocolate-covered Oreos to rosé and cheese for an envious charcuterie board.

Advertisement

Enjoy a pastel chipwood basket filled with baked goods, including vanilla-iced waffles with sprinkles, a blueberry vanilla loaf cafe, and more.

This gourmet gift basket includes fresh fruit, Easter cookies, cheese, dried fruit, pinot noir, and so much more to have a very tasty holiday.

The Best Easter Treats

Treat yourself to a Sugarfina box filled with chocolate candy and various flavorful gummies, all in adorable Easter packaging.

Stock up on this perfectly packaged, limited-edition bundle of four, six-pack mini cupcakes.

Skip the Easter egg hunt and go for these pre-packaged egg tins filled with mini pretzels, jelly beans, and more.

Make your Easter a little more fun with this breakable baby chick that's filled with an assortment of candy, from Starburst to chocolate eggs.

Want to treat a picky eater with an Easter care package? Send them a Sweet Treats Select from Sugarwish. The recipient can choose between several categories — from candy to coffee — and select their preferred flavors.

No matter where you are in the country, enjoy a batch of desserts from the iconic Magnolia Bakery. This sampler pack includes egg-shaped brownies and cookies. We might even throw in some banana pudding and cupcakes for the ultimate Magnolia Bakery haul.

As much as we love flowers, these chocolate tulips take the cake as a sweet Easter treat. Add these to a gift basket, give them as is, or add them to a vase for an edible centerpiece.