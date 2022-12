The 10 Best Places to Shop for Last-Minute Holiday Gifts

Every year, we swear to get our holiday shopping done early, and each December, we find ourselves right down to the wire. But hey, there's a lot happening this time of year, so we think it's okay to cut ourselves some slack. And if you happen to find yourself in the same boat as us, have no fear — we have just the fix for you. Keep scrolling for our top 10 last-minute retailers — along with the order cut-off dates — that prove procrastination can totally pan out.

For a December 24 delivery, order with standard shipping by December 18, express shipping by December 20, or rush shipping by December 21.

For December 23 delivery, order via standard shipping by December 20 at 8 a.m. PST (monogrammed items by December 18 at 10 p.m. PST) or via next-day delivery by December 21 at 11 p.m. PST (monogrammed items by December 20 at 11 p.m. PST).

Order with free standard shipping by 8 p.m. EST on December 17 for arrival by Christmas. For eligible items, there are also two-business-day and next-business-day options for $12 and $20, respectively.

To ensure your gifts arrive before Christmas, order with free ground shipping by December 12, free expedited shipping between December 13 and 15, $10 expedited shipping between December 16 and 18, $20 rush (two-day) shipping between December 18 and 20, and $30 overnight shipping by December 21.

To receive your order by December 24, Prime members can order two-day shipping by December 22, one-day shipping by December 23, and same-day delivery by December 24.

Order standard shipping by Tuesday, December 20 for pre-Christmas arrival.

Buy gifts for everyone in the family with two-day shipping and same-day delivery on thousands of items.

Order by December 16 for guaranteed holiday delivery.

Get free shipping through December 21 with guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve.

Spoil the little ones in your life with a gift from Lovevery. Order by December 18 for guaranteed holiday delivery.