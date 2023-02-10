9 Valentine's Day Items at Costco You'll Want to Grab Last Minute

With mere days to go until February 14, you might still be struggling to find that perfect Valentine's Day gift for your loved one, or perhaps you're looking for a quick something to grab to sweeten up someone's day. If this sounds like you, then look no further than Costco.

The wholesale retailer has a wide variety of gift ideas at low prices that are perfect for Valentine's Day — from flowers to decadent chocolates and sweet treats. Here, we've rounded up nine great gift ideas you can pick up today that are sure to make your Valentine smile.

As a note, many Costco items come with a member price that is significantly lower than what you'd find at a regular retail store, but may not always be available online. You might want to give your local Costco a call to see if it has what you're looking for in stock.

1. TruFru Gluten Free Chocolate Covered Strawberries

2. Ghiradelli Chocolate Assortment Duet Hearts

3. Kirkland Signature Jelly Belly Jelly Beans

4. Reese's Peanut Butter Hearts

5. Heart-Shaped Macarons

6. Four Cheese Heart-Shaped Ravioli

7. Forever Roses

8. Kirkland Signature Brut Champagne

9. Premium Floral Arrangements

