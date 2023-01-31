Our Top 10 Places to Order Valentine’s Day Flowers Online

Say what you want about gifting flowers for Valentine's Day, but it's a classic gift for a reason. Roses are the universal symbol for love, but honestly, we think any floral arrangement can be a thoughtful gesture. Rather than standard bouquets from the grocery store, you can order beautiful flowers, plants, and bouquets online that even Cupid would be envious of. Scroll on for 10 of the best places to place your Valentine's Day flower delivery now.

The Best Places to Buy Valentine's Day Flowers Online

1-800-Flowers has flower arrangements and gifts for every occasion, including Valentine's Day. You can keep it simple with just a bouquet, add on a vase, or go all out with gifts that have not only flowers but also extra treats, from necklaces to candles to chocolates. (And if you're gifting a total foodie, try flowers and a gift basket from the brand's sister site, Harry & David.)

Think of Fresh Sends as an undeniably cool brand putting a modern twist on flower deliveries. Wrapped in newspaper, each bouquet includes fresh flowers that change daily and are packaged in an equally cute box. With each order, you can add a card with a personalized message. Shipping nationwide is also available, along with next-day delivery. Just make sure you place your order by 5:00 p.m. EST to be eligible.

Shop the Valentine's Day collection for floral arrangements that say "I love you," with some including extra gifts, like a candle or tea. Take your pick between classic rose bouquets, orchids, tulips, pampas, and more. And to make placing your order even easier, you can shop by delivery speed, such as no rush, same day, or next day.

Farmgirl Flowers ships to 48 states from Monday to Saturday and has an amazing selection of bouquets and plants that would make perfect gifts for loved ones. Find the staple rose bouquet along with vibrant and beautiful bouquets. Each Valentine's Day bouquet is curated with fresh flowers from the brand's network of farm partners, including indigo and blue anemones, ranunculus, tulips, pink roses, and more.

Have a favorite flower in mind? From You Flowers has all sorts of options, including long-stemmed red roses, purple roses, carnations, hydrangeas, alstroemerias, chrysanthemums, and sunflowers. You can also score options for plant lovers, like calla lilies and succulents. Plus, they offer same-day flower delivery.

Gifting a plant parent this Valentine's Day? You can't go wrong with a lovely succulent arrangement from Lula's Garden. They range anywhere between $28 and $135, with a selection of adorable designs for Love Day.

Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day with a partner, a galentine, or yourself, Proflowers has something in stock. Have everything from classic red roses to heart-shaped bamboo arrive at your giftee's door. And if you're looking to make your gift extra special, you can add chocolate-covered strawberries, gourmet charcuterie gift sets, and more.

Celebrate February 14 the right way with Valentine's Day roses that look fresh cut from a local florist. But if you're looking to switch it up with other beautiful flowers, Teleflora has plenty of options, many of which are available with same-day delivery.

With one look at UrbanStems' Valentine's Day lineup, we guarantee you'll find something you'll love. There are stunning arrangements with roses in all sorts of hues, refreshing eucalyptus, and more. And they're delivered with equally stylish vases.

Fresh flowers and quick deliveries? FTD is a solid choice. On top of same-day deliveries, you can also get gorgeous floral arrangements, plants, and gift baskets. There's even a doughnut bouquet that some might argue is even better than real flowers.

