11 Pieces Under $50 to Refresh Your Patio for Spring

As winter fades, you're probably anticipating lounging — and entertaining — outdoors. This can only mean one thing: It's patio time. You may be eager to start now (think thick and cozy blankets), or gear up for some warm-weather fun (like leafy plants and umbrellas). But no matter the weather report, your patio could likely use a little zhuzhing up.

Advertisement

So, how can you soak up each and every second outdoors? Introduce some spring-friendly essentials into the mix from Walmart, and you'll get functional ​and​ stylish staples that don't blow your budget (aka, for less than $50 each). Get ready to add to cart and refresh your patio.

Image Credit: Walmart

Advertisement

Set the mood for all around good vibes with a fade-resistant umbrella that keeps you cool and adds a pop of welcome color. Plus, its durable steel frame means this piece will last season after season.

Image Credit: Walmart

Advertisement

Rugs always pull an ​indoor​ living space together, so why not try the same move outdoors? The eclectic medallion pattern adds interest to this one, while the neutral gray tone ensures it will go with everything.

Image Credit: Walmart

Advertisement

Truth: String lights instantly set the mood. These globe-shaped bulbs transition outdoor gatherings from day to night while turning your backyard into an illuminated oasis.

Image Credit: Walmart

Advertisement

Next-level lounging requires ultra-comfy seating, and this deep-seat cushion is just the ticket. Plus, swapping in new cushions is an easy and budget-friendly way to refresh your patio set without having to replace the whole thing.

Image Credit: Walmart

​5. Better Homes & Gardens Kamala Resin Planter, Set of 2, $38​

Advertisement

Nothing tops off an outdoor space like lush and leafy plants, and this set of resin planters adds a vibrant accent to any spot on the patio.

Image Credit: Walmart

Advertisement

Your dinnerware can use an upgrade — and this colorful set is made of 70 percent post-consumer recycled water bottles to get the job done with a stylishly sustainable spin.

Image Credit: Walmart

Advertisement

Let's get one thing clear: cozy isn't just for indoors. This textured pouf adds an instant boho-chic factor while keeping you comfy and relaxed.

Image Credit: Walmart

Mixing in a few expertly placed lanterns keeps the ambience party-ready. With an LED-powered candle inside (it's flameless!), these rattan gems dress up any tabletop or patio space.

Image Credit: Walmart

What's a chill-out space without pillows? Integrate texture, softness, and comfort with this mod-meets-boho striped decor essential.

Image Credit: Walmart

Consider this top-rated candle an essential for your backyard hang. The stylish citronella candle — with notes of calming hibiscus — does double duty by setting the vibe ​and​ keeping bugs away.

Image Credit: Walmart

Another way to add an earthy touch? Opt for a wooden plant stand so you can pepper in more potted greenery (because more plants are always welcome).