7 Sexiest Kitchens We've Seen On Instagram

Tell us, are you as crazy about kitchens as we are? We are constantly intrigued by the choices of countertops, cabinets, paint color, lighting, flooring ... all of it. So, it thrills us to be able to present to you a small serving of some serious kitchen inspo. We guarantee that it will leave you hungry for more. (And no dishwashing required. How sexy is ​that​?)

1. This kitchen, designed by the brilliant John Derian, is a study in quirky character. We love the vintage feel of the wood island, the large white sink with brass hardware, and the wall texture. In our dream, we're taking a summer sabbatical to a Rhode Island seaport where our rented historical cottage sits on a bluff overlooking the water — and it's here where we shuck oysters while sipping stout.

2. Okay, there is so much to unpack here. Namely, our luggage after we move in. This kitchen, created by Neptune, boasts a high-pitched wood ceiling, detailed windows, ink-colored cabinets, an orange-red oven, and hanging copper cookware. Honestly, we could go on and on. It's got that sexy British charm.

3. Did you hear that thud? We fainted. The mix of materials used by Becca with June and Blue in her kitchen is just wow. We're drawn to the white oak cabinets against the dark veined marble, the limewash paint in Stone, and the gorgeous tiled floor. Can you image making a lovely cup of tea here while coming up with an idea for your novel?

4. Designed by Steve Cordony, there's a lot to love: the black cabinetry, the parquet floors, the marble, the brass fixtures ... the fireplace! We imagine ourselves sitting on the leather barstool, red wine in hand, while our crush serves us gourmet cheeses and bread. But all of this happens after they've harvested those tall branches from their garden in order to impress us. It works.

5. Now here is a look of sexy sophistication. From the walnut-covered wall behind the cabinet to the brass hardware, this kitchen by Jordan Ross is quite the handsome one. Here, we see someone brewing us a delicious afternoon espresso served with a gluten-free almond cookie.

6. It's the blue-green marble backsplash and counter that we can't stop thinking about. Designed by Elizabeth Bolognino, there's a fluid, dreamy feel to this space. The cabinet color is Cornforth White by Farrow & Ball, which is actually more of an understated gray — and we love the red knobs on the Wolf stove as a juxtaposition to the lighter colors. Wouldn't a glass of white wine feel refreshing as you cook a dish from your new cookbook?