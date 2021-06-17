12 Kitchens With Stunning High Ceilings Seen on Instagram

Things are looking up in more places these days. So in keeping with the theme, we just fell in love with these kitchens featuring high ceilings that grabbed our eye on the gram. There's something about a skylight and some exposed beams in the heart of the home that fills our hearts. Here are some of our favorites we spotted while scrolling.

1. The soaring skylight in this kitchen by Martin Moore feels both timeless and ultra-modern. We're here for how this look still totally fits into the English countryside vibe where the home is located.

2. The gorgeous ceiling in this kitchen by Pinnacle Design has us thinking about how creatively complex this modern mix of level and texture comes together like a dream.

3. Who doesn't love a stunning row of oversize windows in a kitchen looking out at an equally stunning view? We're thinking cooking in this space by Ruard Veltman Architecture could lead to some serious daydreaming and maybe even some seriously delicious meals.

4. We literally said 'wow' out loud when we saw this kitchen ceiling look designed by Sarah Sherman Samuel in her own home. After saying 'wow,' it then literally left us speechless and could be our dream kitchen for life.

5. When the backsplash reaches the highest point of the ceiling, it just has a different feel, doesn't it? Designer Christina Prescott nailed the simplicity of this kitchen's design but somehow made the whole thing seem sophisticated at the same time.

6. The ideal modern farmhouse kitchen comes to life in this barn-like space with tile and stone work by Rodriguez Tile Group. We love the lofty ceiling with white beams and a skylight that runs the length of the roof's peak.

7. Located in a home built originally for one of the Grand Duke of York's children in the mid-19th century, this storied space got a serious upgrade from Neptune Home. Now naturally lit by a triptych of skylights, the cream colored kitchen is a modern dream.

8. Builder Noah Walker refers to this minimalist space in Los Angeles as a cathedral kitchen. And seeing as we're having a spiritual experience while looking at this photo, we couldn't agree more.

9. Talk about turning tropical on its head. The wood finish on the modern kitchen cabinets matches the beams on the high ceiling of this Miami kitchen by Haus of Design LA. With an oversized window showcasing the lush garden outside, we're so ready for a cocktail hour with an umbrella drink, are you?

10. We like giving a ceiling its moment, and this design from Normandy Remodeling does just that. Rather than stick to a simple white, an inlaid wood pattern highlights the pair of elegant pendants hanging over an island just hankering for a hang out.

11. The literal sky high ceiling in this Nashville kitchen by designer April Tomlin is truly the thing of dreams. The exposed beams, the white shiplap that extends from backsplash to overhead, the tippy top row of windows — we could go on and on and on. It's making us dizzy in a good way.

12. This dreamy kitchen design by Lumisol Interiors is at a breathtaking small hotel in South Africa called 7 Koppies. The high ceilings in the kitchen are meant to reflect the Cape Dutch architecture of the region. We think they and the whole kitchen are to die for and are making sure our passport is up to date.