30 White Living Room Ideas to Brighten Up Your Renovation

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

We all know how challenging it can be to settle on the perfect color palette. With so many options out there (and with bold hues continually trending), it can be tough to land on a scheme that will anchor the room, especially one that you spend a lot of time in — like the living room. This central space should make everyone feel comfortable (for the impromptu ​Queer Eye​ binge-fest) and welcome, and with the right colors you can easily accomplish that feat.

So where to begin? White is generally a good starting point. It's virtually trend-proof, pairs well with a wide variety of other shades, and you're not likely to get sick of it any time soon. To inspire you to embrace the fresh and airy ambiance of the hue, look to living rooms that have taken the all-white plunge, from the floor to the ceiling, down to the furniture, and, yes, home decor, too. What's the best news of all? A white living room can adapt to pretty much every style preference, from bohemian to midcentury.

Ahead, you'll find 30 white living room design ideas that are far from boring.

1. Subtle Accents

Accent colors can instantly add visual interest to an otherwise minimalist, all-white living space, whether it's through subtle shades of pink, tones of green represented through plants, or warm hues brought in with natural materials. Seeing as Los Angeles-based interior designer Daleet Spector is an expert in styling all-white interiors, we tapped her to share some words of wisdom on pops of color.

"Choose materials like marble or concrete for accent pieces," the interior design expert advises. "A lamp base or side table in marble or concrete will dress up an all-white living room."

"Use natural fibers like a sisal rug, wicker basket, or woven ottoman to add a touch of warmth," the designer recommends. "I like to add a touch of greenery ... something living like a fiddle leaf fig tree will warm up a corner and add height."

2. Eye-Catching Focal Point

To punch up the white paint in your living room, consider using a different paint color for your fireplace or built-ins, as seen in this setup by Room for Tuesday. The blue armchair provides further color juxtaposition.

3. Tranquil Escape

White easily lends itself to a coastal, beach-inspired theme, and this room styled by Lauren of Bless'er House is no exception. The serene makeover features an ocean-hued sectional, a well-loved coffee table, and a painted waterscape to complete the scene.

4. Earth Tones

Since white goes with pretty much everything, it's a good opportunity to play with more than one wood finish in your living room. From the armchair to the picture frame to the coffee table, wood takes center stage in this light-filled, neutral design belonging to Katie of Halfway Wholeistic.

5. Warm White

To create a friendly, approachable vibe, look no further than a warm shade of white and laid-back textures. Located in New York City, designer Olivia Stutz, owner of Olivia Stutz Design, has a talent to make any room feel comfortable. Here's her advice to those who desire a similar look in their all-white family room.

"When I am designing an all-white living room, I love starting with a white, comfortable couch and light oak furniture," Stutz says. "This look transforms a room and really helps bring the style into focus as a laid-back, white, clean space."

"Accents like decor and objects should be white, cream, or brass-colored," the designer says. "Introducing too much color is when the room loses focus. Focus is key when designing all-white spaces because most everything truly does need to be a white color! Even a blue ceramic bowl might be too much."

6. Minimalist Haven

If you're a minimalist, a white living room is your moment to shine. All it needs is carefully selected white decor, some pampas grass, and a shelf to display them — elements that are all on display in this tranquil escape by Ela Bobak.

7. Rustic Retreat

One of the many wonderful things about a white room is that you can go as artistic as you like since the walls act as a blank canvas. For the focal point, showcase a head-turning piece of art, and if you really want to take things to the next level, hang a sculptural chandelier à la this space by Scout & Nimble.

8. Farmhouse Charm

White color palettes and farmhouse style go hand-in-hand, but don't just take our word for it. Follow the lead of this cozy setup by Alma of Almafied. Thanks to some natural light, white furniture, and a white Juju hat on the wall, she's created a bright and airy living room that beckons you to sit for a while.

9. Artful Display

With a white living room, you can add personal pieces on a whim. Those treasures from the flea market? Your family heirlooms? The stack of artwork piling up in the corner? Put all of these pieces to work like Jenny of Juniper Home did. The curated gallery wall and styled shelving add personality and loads of visual interest.

10. White All-Over

There's an unmistakable feeling of breeziness that can be felt as soon as you step into a white living room. A light, bright space feels especially spot-on in a home that has a relaxed, tropical, or even beach-like atmosphere — which is exactly what the Australia-based design studio Three Birds Renovations specializes in. Bonnie Hindmarsh, the firm's co-founder and creative director, is a pro when it comes to white living room ideas.

"The key to designing an all-white room is keeping everything in the same color tones," Hindmarsh tells Hunker. "I love to use cladding on white walls, plush floor rugs, woven cushions, embroidered throws, and interesting wall hangings — all in some variation of white or cream."

"Don't forget the layers and texture," Hindmarsh cautions. "When you're sticking to a white palette, remember to add some interest through different fabrics, materials, and styling pieces — and a pop of greenery always looks good."

11. Playful Patterns

A surefire way to create some visual interest in any white living room is to put down a graphic area rug, which is what Julie of Lavender Julep did in her space. Press the graphic elements even further with unique artwork and streamlined furniture.

12. Unexpected Color

If you desire a white living room but don't want to go crazy with paint colors, consider investing in vibrant pieces of furniture and decor. For instance, Ashley Rose of Sugar & Cloth went with a curved pink velvet sofa, orange lounge chairs, and bold artwork to liven up this seating area.

13. Midcentury Classic

White is an ideal color scheme for any and all decor styles, including midcentury. With a vintage sideboard, throwback furniture, and retro decor, Carrie of Dream Green DIY has transformed a white living space into a mid-mod wonderland.

14. Interesting Texture

In order to create a white living room that looks unique and interesting, you must incorporate texture. In this space by Mindy Gayer Design, woven armchairs, a rattan wall mirror, and lush greenery seem to do the trick.

15. Traditional Meets Modern

Modern traditional spaces are currently having a moment, and the living room is the perfect place to experiment with the trend. Starting with classic furniture and elegant accents, you can punch up the formal setup with modern decor, artwork, and lighting choices that slightly push the envelope. White living room ideas easily lend themselves to this approach. Here, Los Angeles-based designer Jordan Shifrin, owner of Jordan Shields Design, shows us a thing or two about achieving a traditional-meets-modern, all-white living room.

"Be sure to ... layer in some texture like a chunky rug, floor-to-ceiling drapes, and statement light fixtures," Shifrin suggests. "It's okay to mix in some off-whites and subtle creams or grays to bring in some warmth. The key to this is deciding whether you are going with cool tones or warm tones and finding those whites that are all in the same family of either cool or warm."

"Layering is what takes a space from stark and almost museum-like to a chic, contemporary living room," Shifrin says. Layer artwork in neutral tones to add visual interest to the space.

16. Thoughtful Decor

To set up a white living room that feels thoughtful and meticulous, be very choosy with your decorative accents. Less is more here, as proven by this vignette by Olive and Tate. Just a few exceptional pieces are all you need.

17. Lustrous Glamour

With a white living room, you can bring in a wide variety of metal finishes, such as brass. Think vases, candles, mirrors, and light fixtures, to name a few. Bethany of House of Posh Interiors did just that living room in this swanky setup, allowing the warm lustrous accents to add the perfect dose of glam.

18. Contemporary Trends

Your white living room will never go out of style. That's why it's the perfect space to play with more contemporary and trendy pieces that can be easily swapped out. Geometric ceramics, wood accents, and throw pillows abound in this picture-perfect design by Lea Johnson as showcased on Style by Emily Henderson.

19. Linear Details

Stripes can easily work in a white living room since it's a hue that can accommodate just about any pattern you throw at it. We love the way Erin of Sunny Circle Studio echoed the linear pattern of this area rug with streamlined furniture and throw pillows flaunting the same design.

20. Coastal Refuge

Thanks to a vaulted shiplap ceiling, rattan pieces, and an acrylic coffee table, Kris of Driven by Decor has created a dreamy atmosphere worthy of an island resort. The white walls and ceiling keep the coastal design feeling light and airy, while the greige and light wood furniture and decor add the perfect amount of warmth.

21. Scandinavian Hygge

White is the preferred hue among Scandinavian design devotees, which will act as an idyllic canvas as you style a room filled with hygge vibes. Camille Styles created a cozy ambiance in her living space with faux furs, tons of throw pillows, and Scandi furniture flaunting a light wood finish.

22. Geometric Beauty

A white backdrop presents the perfect opportunity to incorporate different shapes (and textures) into your living room design. In this space by The Effortless Chic circular sconces, angular furniture, and modern artwork showcasing geometric silhouettes all make an appearance.

23. Traditional Statement

Don't be afraid to go over the top in your living room — a white palette can handle any level of luxury you throw at it. Opt for traditional details like a gilded mirror, tailored furniture, an eye-catching chandelier, and floor-to-ceiling drapery to recreate this formal sitting area by Kathleen of Carrie Bradshaw Lied.

24. Eclectic Flair

If you love to travel, think of your white living room as the perfect chance to show off all your mementos. Framed photos, treasured antiques, and unique ceramics are all right at home in this setup belonging to Erica of Designing Vibes. Complete the scene with mud cloth pillows and tropical foliage.

25. Vintage Elegance

If you're somewhat of a collector — from contemporary gems to vintage treasures — an all-white living room is the perfect backdrop to display your carefully curated collection. Below, Tali Roth, self-professed vintage lover and the principal of Tali Roth Designs, reveals her tricks for styling a chic white living room.

"I use a checklist of important things for an all-white living room," Roth reveals. "Ask yourself, who will be using this space and how will they be using it? Depending on what that answer is, select fabrics and textures accordingly."

"Soft furnishings and accessories are the cornerstones of an all-white space," the designer tells Hunker.

"Ensure that the rug, throw pillows, and artwork are textured and add layers to the space ... and that you have fabrics and textures you can clean," the designer says. "Be OK with cleaning these pieces every year to keep the space feeling fresh. It won't look the way that darker spaces look after years of use."

26. Natural Beauty

Perhaps you want to bring the outdoors right into your living room? You're not alone. Take a cue from this small space put together by Robert and Christina of New Darlings and include plenty of greenery and natural materials, such as wood furniture or chopped wood for the fireplace.

27. Modern Sophistication

From the artwork to the ceiling light to the furniture, this modern living room by Cupcakes and Cashmere is a study in sophistication. The muted accent colors add a subtle pop, while the various materials (umm, hello marble fireplace surround!) and textures are a visual treat.

28. Vintage Farmhouse

If there is one thing that farmhouse-style interiors have in spades, it's white walls and vintage decor, and this living room by Shannon of Fox Hollow Cottage is no exception. She decked it out with antique finds and well-loved finishes, resulting in a charming refuge that tells a unique story.

29. Delightful Patterns

Just because a living room is white doesn't mean it can't showcase some color here and there — namely, with the help of patterned wallpaper. Search for a floral design on a white background like the one that Brittany from The House That Lars Built used in her space.

30. Organization Is Key

White, by its very nature, is a clean hue, which means that if your living room is organized and free of clutter, it will look even cleaner. Especially if, like Bria Hammel Interiors, you have a knack for styling your home decor — everything in this remodel is neatly displayed and looks right at home.