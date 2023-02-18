9 Midcentury Modern Dressers For All Your Vintage-Inspired Storage Needs

Midcentury modern furniture has transcended decades — and for good reason. The iconic design era was chock-full of gorgeous, high-quality pieces and furniture silhouettes that struck a perfect balance between simple and statement-making. It's no wonder that so many of us are still chasing the same look and feel in our homes today.

If you're currently furnishing a bedroom or living room, allow us to introduce our favorite midcentury modern dressers that are available to shop online. (Pro tip: Many of them can also function as sideboards or credenzas.) Keep scrolling to discover midcentury modern dressers for every need and budget, featuring a mix of retro details and modernized upgrades.

9 Midcentury Modern Dressers to Shop Online

Sleek, retro, and modern all at once, this six-drawer walnut wood dresser from Article is a true show-stopper. It provides ample storage for all your clothes and showcases clear midcentury modern and brutalist influences in its silhouette and geometric knobs.

Short on space? No worries. You can still reap the benefits of classic midcentury modern dressers. This three-drawer dresser from Overstock is a more condensed option, providing a functional amount of storage without taking up valuable space in your home. Best of all, it's made of solid wood.

Browse vintage midcentury modern dressers online and you'll quickly notice one common theme: In place of contrasting knobs, statement handles often blend in seamlessly with the dresser — or are carved directly into the drawer fronts. For an updated take on this classic design feature, add West Elm's gorgeous five-drawer Gemini dresser to your bedroom or walk-in closet.

Stunning mango wood gives this midcentury modern dresser tons of depth and character. Paired with a chic yet minimal silhouette (we're especially fond of the curved corners), the final result is a storage solution that speaks for itself no matter how you style it.

Rich wood tones are a staple of midcentury modern dressers, but if you're looking for something lighter, brighter, and with a bit more contrast, this chest of drawers from Baxton Studio might be for you. Its six drawers feature simple white drawer fronts for an ultra-clean look, while a walnut exterior adds visual interest and warmth.

This six-drawer dresser from Mercury Row is well equipped to satisfy all of your storage needs. Perfect for a bedroom, living room, or entryway, it can function as a chest of drawers or sideboard with ease. Key design features include a simple, streamlined silhouette and hairpin legs.

Searching for a solid wood dresser that'll last for years and years? Direct your attention to the Lacey six-drawer dresser from AllModern. It's made from sturdy bamboo and offers an airy take on midcentury modern dressers thanks to its lighter, Scandinavian-inspired color.

Splayed legs? Check. Deep walnut wood tone? Double check. This minimal midcentury modern dresser from World Market features all the right details. Its highboy silhouette provides four vertical drawers to store anything and everything.

We don't know about you, but we're drooling over this three-drawer midcentury modern dresser from Crate and Barrel. Its natural wood drawers showcase gorgeous cutout curves to add a burst of style to any space without feeling over the top. Use it in a bedroom for clothes or add it to your entryway to make a great first impression.