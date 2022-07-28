What Colors Go With Gray Furniture?

The color gray is a common shade for basic household furniture including sofas, accent chairs, and beds, and it's thought to give off a generally unfussy, comfortable vibe. The hue is also known for its ability to shine with pretty much any design style from boho to traditional.

Though gray pieces can easily hold their own, they also look excellent in combination with bolder accents. "Gray has the ability to provide a neutral, versatile backdrop for more vibrant items," says designer Emma Kemper of Brooklyn-based Emma Beryl Interiors. In a recent project, Kemper styled a green upholstered bed alongside green, navy, and yellow textiles.

Designers find that when it comes to selecting a wall color for a room filled with gray pieces, there are plenty of viable options. "Depending on undertones, you can work in almost any color," says designer Amy Leferink of Interior Impressions in Woodbury, Minnesota. "I love creating contrast — whether that's [pairing] an icy gray with more saturated shades of gray or [combining it with] a warm caramel for more of a pop."

Ready to get started? Below are different shades that will look absolutely gorgeous alongside any piece of gray furniture.

18 Colors That Go With Gray Furniture

1. Gray and White

Classic white walls pair wonderfully with a gray sofa in this elegant home office by Monica Benavidez of Monica Wants It. These two neutral colors are a timeless combo. The hues also look lovely with the pink and gold accents that are peppered throughout the space.

2. Gray and Light Blue

Gray looks stylish with a variety of blue shades, and the soft baby blue hue that's present in this nursery by Chaney Widmer of Mix & Match Design Co. is just one of them! And since this setup features both blue and white walls, light gray furniture is an excellent accent color. The hue serves as somewhat of a bridge between the two wall paints while adding to the calming atmosphere.

3. Gray and Greige

In this elegant living room, greige walls pair nicely with a gray sofa. While the shade may appear gray in certain settings, it ultimately falls within a different, yet complementary, color family. If you're worried about a gray and greige combo appearing too bland, simply focus on livening up the space with an accent color — here, home decor flaunting different shades of white lightens the mood.

4. Charcoal Gray and Light Gray

The light gray paint color used in this space by Brady Tolbert almost reads white, so it contrasts beautifully with the darker gray couch. Note that because there are plenty of shades of gray to choose from, you can easily incorporate several into a room while still creating the appearance of variety. And if that's still not enough, you can always invite other hues into the space in the form of accent pillows, an area rug, and wall art.

5. Gray and Cream

An off-white shade is a wonderful choice that adds a bit of warmth to any space while still appearing nice and traditional. This California-cool living room belonging to Chrissy Hunter of Harlowe James proves that the colors cream and gray can play ultra nicely together, particularly when neutral accessories are incorporated into the mix.

6. Gray and Black

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate See More Photos

Drama is the name of the game in this welcoming space. The walls are painted black, acting as the perfect backdrop for a gray sofa and rose gold side table. And while the bold pairing might be intimidating, this setup feels simultaneously moody, edgy, and sophisticated, proving that there is nothing to fear.

7. Gray and Teal

We often see gray and teal paired together in nautical or coastal-themed rooms, but the duo looks just as fabulous in spaces that are contemporary, boho, or anything in between. If you're hesitant about going all-in with the blue-green shade, consider trying it out on just one wall. In this bedroom by Elaine Thompson, a teal accent wall looks stunning behind a charcoal gray headboard and acts as the ideal focal point.

8. Gray and Mint Green

The color mint green is a playful shade that's often associated with kids' rooms. However, in this neutral bedroom, it adds a playful pop that feels all grown up. The gray headboard and ottoman at the foot of the bed alongside white walls set a relaxing tone that's perfect for rest and relaxation. The light green throw introduces a dash of color without taking anything away from the calm surroundings. And bonus: If you grow tired of green, you can swap out the blanket for a different color.

9. Gray and Navy Blue

The color gray looks picture-perfect next to any shade of blue. Navy is no exception, as proven by this dreamy sitting area belonging to blogger Heather Bien. The dark hue isn't as stark as black and yet feels just as dramatic and moody.

10. Gray and Beige

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate See More Photos

Balance the coolness of gray with a warmer hue such as beige. In this light-filled bedroom with a gray channel-tufted headboard and beige accent chairs, the combo looks cozy and sophisticated. Navy blue throw pillows add a subtle pop that complements the tranquil scene.

11. Gray and Hunter Green

In the world of interior design, hunter green has been an extremely popular color as of late. And with one look at this sitting room, it's easy to see why. The dark green wall color defines the small space and provides the perfect backdrop for white and gray pieces of home decor like the curved loveseat perched in the corner.

12. Gray and Soft Pink

Pastel hues have also been trending recently, so there's no time like the present to jump on that bandwagon. Follow the lead of this retro living room design and pair your gray furniture with blush pink. The combo feels surprisingly mature and will allow your darker pieces to stand out from the crowd.

13. Gray and Eggplant

If you're looking for an unexpected color with a moody edge, let us introduce you to the dark aubergine color that Rozit Arditi chose to use in this living room. Depending on the light, the color can lean more brown or purple, both of which look stunning alongside the charcoal gray sofa. The adjacent brick wall adds loads of visual interest and texture.

14. Gray and Sage Green

We said it before and we'll say it again ... the color gray will pretty much go with any shade of green that you throw at it. However, sage green is definitely at the top of that list, and it looks positively radiant in this sweet nursery by Maggie Stephens Interiors. Complete the scene with a few boho accents, a black crib, and a mobile, of course.

15. Gray and Brown

Oftentimes, the color brown is not top of mind when selecting a palette. However, the neutral hue has been popping up more and more lately due to its versatility and warmth. In this living room, a gray sofa looks right at home surrounded by a sea of brown finishes, from the rug to the dark wood trim to the accent pieces of furniture. Pair this scheme with lush greenery for an organic pop of color.

16. Gray and Red

You may have mixed feelings about the color red, especially since it is such a bold shade. But in small doses, the fiery hue can really liven up your space, even if most of your furnishings are gray. In this living room, a crimson area rug defines the space and anchors the sectional sofa without overwhelming the light and airy scheme.

17. Gray and Orange

Similarly to red, many people tend to shy away from the color orange, too. However, as this minimal living room proves, that would be a mistake. The trick is to use it sparingly. Here, the vibrant hue is tempered by a charcoal gray sofa and crisp white walls, but it still manages to add retro charm and complement the desert landscape outdoors.

18. Gray and Taupe

Another warm color that works well with gray is the color taupe. In this lofty sitting room, taupe walls pair just as nicely with the rich wood grand piano and cabinetry as it does with the light gray furniture. With such high ceilings, a room such as this could easily feel cold and uninviting, but thanks to the brown-meets-gray hue it actually feels like a cozy and inviting space to enjoy a drink while listening to a piano solo.

The Best Colors to Pair With Gray Furniture

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate See More Photos

It's clear that there are a myriad of colors that go with gray furniture, but neutrals and shades of blue stand out as the most popular choices. The good news is that if you wish to veer in a different direction, you most definitely can — yellow, pink, and olive green are all fair game, after all. And don't forget to jazz up your gray furniture with accents that tie back to other elements in the room; no space is complete without artful finishing touches including framed works, curtains, throw pillows, and rugs, for example.

Here are some of our favorite colors to pair with gray furniture:

White

Light blue

Greige

Light gray

Cream

Black

Teal

Mint green

Navy blue

Beige

Hunter green

Pink

Eggplant

Sage green

Brown

Red

Orange

Taupe