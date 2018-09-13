Mattress buying is no easy feat. Not only is it easy to become overwhelmed by the sheer number of mattress retailers, but when each one offers hundreds of styles and prices that range from $200 to upwards of $2,000, the process can be pretty frustrating. The fact is mattress prices are pretty steep, but considering that you spend about a third of your life on them, it's also a worthwhile investment. Good investment aside, that doesn't mean you need to break the bank for a quality mattress. Ahead, we'll help you save some dollars and cents by taking a look at the best time to buy a mattress. You might be surprised to know that holidays aren't the only way to get a good deal, and online retailers may be the sleepers you've been overlooking.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

How Often Should You Replace Your Mattress?

There are no hard-and-fast rules for how often you should replace your mattress. While The Sleep Foundation suggests mattress replacements every six to eight years or so, the frequency of mattress replacements depends on a few other factors as well. Not only does the age of your mattress matter, but the type of mattress you have is also a big factor. Sleeping with pets, the weight of the sleepers, and how well you care for and clean your mattress play a role, too.

Factors Affecting the Longevity of Your Mattress

Besides the age of your mattress, you should also consider a replacement if:

Your mattress is damaged or sags in certain areas

You notice an increase in allergy symptoms

You just don't sleep well

The inner springs are noisy

You frequently wake up with muscle or joint pain

Timing Is Everything

When you're making any type of big purchase, timing is everything, and your mattress is no exception. Just as you might suspect, the best time to buy a mattress is when holidays and sale days roll around. Martin Lubeck, senior director of Integrated Marketing at Mattress Firm confirmed as much. "Any time you're planning a big purchase, timing is an important consideration. Generally, the best time to buy a new mattress is during a big holiday weekend where you can take advantage of major sales," says Lubeck.

As for what holiday you should plan your mattress shopping around, RetailMeNot's Deals and Shopping Expert Shannon Dwyer recommended Memorial and Labor Day weekends. "Major mattress companies, like Casper Mattress and Leesa, offer discounted prices like 40% off or $400 off select mattresses," says Dwyer. And while the best sales are associated with holidays, Dwyer notes that retailers are often generous with the timing. "These sales typically run from the Friday before the weekend until Monday, giving you four days to shop," said Dwyer.

Advertisement

Look Beyond Advertised Sales

As we've now learned with most online sales, there's always another discount code to find. "Many companies will have flash sales with special codes to save even more," says Dwyer. If you're in stores, "you can try to haggle since most retailers have either a price match or a price beat policy." Additionally, she notes, "You always have the option to ask for a better deal [and] to leave without purchasing so you can take the time to comparison shop at another store or online."

And if the sellers aren't budging on the price of the mattress, she indicates that there's no harm in asking for other perks. "If you can't negotiate the price, it's an option to ask if they can throw in new pillows or a sheet set to sweeten the deal."

Don’t Forget Online Retailers

Aside from holidays, online retailers often have their own shopping extravaganzas where you can find lower prices across many mattress brands. Amazon Prime Day is a great example. You can shop for mattress deals without ever having to set foot in the showroom of a mattress store. And don't worry if you don't like the idea of online mattress purchases; brick and mortar stores tend to run their own sales to compete with Amazon during their Prime Day Events.

So, When Is the Best Time to Buy a Mattress?

To get right to the point, here's what you need to know about the best time to buy a mattress.

Late Winter/Early Spring

Most consumers might not know this, but one of the best times to buy a mattress is late winter or early spring. Late winter/early spring is when new models begin arriving into stores, so shoppers have a nice window of opportunity to save on old models or purchase floor samples that retailers are trying to move out quickly.

Advertisement

Holidays and Holiday Weekends

Holidays and holiday weekends are all prime times for scoring some of the best mattress sales. There are plenty of holiday sales throughout the year, so if you can put off buying a new bed for a few weeks, you can save big. The best mattress deals are likely to be had on or around:

Labor Day

Memorial Day

Presidents' Day

The Fourth of July

Black Friday

Cyber Monday

Tips For Buying a New Mattress

Do Your Research

There's a lot to consider when buying a mattress. Your preferred sleeping position, health concerns, budget, and bed partner are important factors in your decision. So, before you dive in, it's important to do your research and really figure out what you want and what you need to make your sleep better.

Shop Online

In the 21st century, brick-and-mortar stores are not the only game in town. While these retailers will offer steep price cuts on mattresses on holidays spread throughout the year, it's important to know that online retailers shouldn't be discounted. Not only are their prices pretty competitive, but there's always the added convenience of a mattress being shipped directly to your door. The only caveats with online buying a mattress online are that you really need to pay attention to return policies and the logistics for returns.

Take Advantage of Trial Periods

One of the most helpful things about mattress buying is that many mattress brands offer generous trial periods. Essentially you can purchase a mattress, take it home, and sleep on it—sometimes for a few months (Mattress Firm famously has a 120-night sleep trial). If you decide you don't like your mattress, just take it back before the trial period is up for a refund or exchange.

Advertisement

While you want to make sure you read the fine print on this one, it's a pretty nice option. After all, the best way to choose a mattress is by sleeping on it.

Trial periods are especially helpful if you're purchasing a mattress from an online seller. Again, the fine print is important, because you wouldn't want any nasty surprise when it comes to the logistics of the return.

Ask About Price Guarantees

When you're buying a big-ticket item, one of the worst things you can see is a lower price or a sale price just a few days after you've made your purchase. So to keep your frustration to a minimum, look for retailers that offer price guarantees.

The Best Mattresses to Buy Now

Best Mattress for Side Sleepers: Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, $1,525.50

Best Mattress for Hot Sleepers: Tuft And Needle Mint Mattress (Queen), $956

Best Mattress for Back Sleepers: Brooklyn Signature Hybrid (Queen), $843

Best Pillow Top Mattress: Saatva Classic Mattress (Queen), $1,695