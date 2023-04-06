7 of the Best Deals From IKEA's Earth Month Sale

This month, IKEA will honor Earth Month with a sale on sustainable living products from April 11 to April 30. During this time, the retailer will also host various sustainability-focused activities, designed to help customers live a more sustainable life at home, including a seed-planting workshop, sustainability scavenger hunts, and plant-based food sampling.

In addition, IKEA will match up to $50,000 of customer donations made in-store during the month to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. It will also be expanding its Buy Back & Resell service throughout the U.S. and launching a new service called As-is online, inviting IKEA Family members to browse gently used IKEA products to pick up in store.

The sales event will include everything from live plants to outdoor furniture and energy-efficient appliances. Below are a few of the best deals from the sale.

