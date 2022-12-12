13 Can’t-Miss Amazon Deals That Make Perfect Last-Minute Gifts

By Pauline Lacsamana December 12, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

If last-minute holiday shopping has you feeling stressed, you're not alone. Thankfully, Amazon kicked off a surprise holiday sale that will help you save and make sure you have everyone covered on your list. From the top deals to what discounts to expect, here's everything you need to know about Amazon's holiday sale.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

When is the Amazon Holiday Sale?

The sale starts on Monday, December 12, and runs through Wednesday, December 21.

The Best Discounts to Expect During the Amazon Holiday Sale 2022

New deals will go live every day, but some of the biggest discounts you can expect are:

Advertisement

The Best Amazon Holiday Deals 2022

1. Echo Dot (5th Gen) With Clock, $59.99 $39.99

Advertisement

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

2. Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi With Milk Frother, $229 $171.75

Advertisement

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

3. TRTL Pillow, $59.99 $31.99

Advertisement

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

4. Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, $329 $229

Advertisement

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

5. SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $189.99 $124.99

Advertisement

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

6. Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven, $159.99 $97.95

Advertisement

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

7. AeroGarden Sprout With Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit Hydroponic Indoor Garden, $99.95 $49.99

Advertisement

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

8. Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, $379.99 $249.99

Advertisement

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

9. DO Your Whisky Infusion DIY Kit, $79.90 $46.39

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

10. JoyGeek 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, $59.97 $38.53

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

11. DACORM Massage Gun, $249.99 $65.38

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

12. BEDSURE Fleece Electric Blanket (Queen), $129.99 $101.99

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos

13. LuxClub 6-Piece Sheet Set (Queen), $56.99 $34.95

photos stacked on top of each other See More Photos
best last-minute gift ideas
11 Brilliant Last-Minute Gift Ideas, According to Hunker Editors
by Pauline Lacsamana
W&P Porter Insulated Bottle
The 25 Best Last-Minute Gifts You Can Find on Amazon
by Pauline Lacsamana
thermo jugs in kitchen
The 10 Best Places to Shop for Last-Minute Holiday Gifts
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy