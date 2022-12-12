13 Can’t-Miss Amazon Deals That Make Perfect Last-Minute Gifts

If last-minute holiday shopping has you feeling stressed, you're not alone. Thankfully, Amazon kicked off a surprise holiday sale that will help you save and make sure you have everyone covered on your list. From the top deals to what discounts to expect, here's everything you need to know about Amazon's holiday sale.
When is the Amazon Holiday Sale?
The sale starts on Monday, December 12, and runs through Wednesday, December 21.
The Best Discounts to Expect During the Amazon Holiday Sale 2022
New deals will go live every day, but some of the biggest discounts you can expect are:
- Up to 69% off holiday home essentials from brands like Shark, Tempurpedic, Levoit, and more
- Up to 25% off Nespresso coffee and espresso machines
- Up to 46% off Instant Brand air fryers, mixers, and more
- Up to 40% off SodaStream sparkling water makers and bundles
- Up to 29% off Bose home audio products
- Up to 33% off LG OLED and QNED TVs